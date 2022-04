The 46th Annual Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, will be held from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 10. The event, hosted by the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, highlights the blooming season of the 5,200 cherry blossom trees at Branch Brook Park.

