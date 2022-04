Orioles: +2.5 (-165) 8.0 (Over: -130/Under: +110) The Orioles are set to be one of the worst teams in the league this season and this season started off the same way many games ended last season. In the Orioles' defense, they were able to keep the Rays to only two runs yesterday. That sets up an interesting game for this afternoon.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO