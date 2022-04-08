Legislators drop rule allowing service animals in salons

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 20 DAYS AGO