Bismarck, ND

Legislators drop rule allowing service animals in salons

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislators have dropped revisions to state cosmetology rules that would have allowed animals in salons. The Bismarck Tribune reported Friday that the Legislature’s rules committee...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

NewsTimes

Mandatory motorcycle helmets dropped from CT legislative proposal

The legislative Transportation Committee on Thursday dropped a proposal that would have required motorcycle riders to wear helmets for the first time since the mid-1970s. It’s another victory for the two-wheeled “Let those who ride, decide” supporters, who recently told the committee that they want to keep their freedom of choice.
