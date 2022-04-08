ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Officer-involved shooting in SC leads to Georgia man’s death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A fatal shooting occurred as federal marshals tried to execute an arrest warrant at a South Carolina hotel, authorities said.

It happened Thursday around 11 a.m. as U.S. deputy marshals tried to arrest Robert L. Wright, 34, of Augusta, Georgia, at a hotel in Aiken, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. Details on what charges Wright faced were not disclosed.

Authorities said Wright fled as officers approached and lead them on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicles crashing into one another. Multiple shots were fired by the marshals, striking Wright several times.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Darryl M. Ables said. An autopsy was scheduled Friday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. No further details were immediately released.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Akron Beacon Journal

'What happened?' Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Akron wants answers

Police say officers shot one of the two men found dead Feb. 22 in the living room of a home on Ritchie Avenue in West Akron, but details still aren't being released. And additional body camera footage released this week is incomplete. Though police were at the scene for nearly 17 minutes before two officers fired four rounds into the home, a new city law requiring the prompt release of body camera footage only requires police to share up to 60 seconds of footage prior to the use of deadly force, and nothing after it.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sc
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WYFF4.com

Police in Carolinas, Georgia warn of gel blaster guns

Authorities in the Carolinas and Georgia are expressing concerns and issuing warnings about gel blaster guns which one sheriff says mimic a real-life deadly weapon. The guns shoot gel pellets and are sold at most popular retailers. The most recent warning came from Myrtle Beach police who posted a message...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAE

A South Carolina man was honored for saving his neighbor from an alligator attack

A former Okatie resident who jumped into a lagoon and saved his 73-year-old neighbor from a 10-foot alligator in July 2020 was recently awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal. Kenneth Brian McCarter was one of only 17 Americans who received the honor in 2021. The medal is given throughout the United States and Canada to “those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

845K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy