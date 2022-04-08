ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bill Clinton scheduled to visit Brown for public discussion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to visit Brown University later this month to participate in a discussion on leadership, global politics, creative writing and more, the Ivy League school announced Friday.

Clinton will be joined for the annual Casey Shearer Memorial Lecture on April 26 by former U.S. ambassador to Finland, Derek Shearer. The lecture is named for Casey Shearer, who died of an undetected heart virus in May 2000, days before he was set to graduate from Brown and two months before his 22nd birthday. Derek Shearer is his father.

Clinton, who knew Casey Shearer from infancy, was the featured speaker at a memorial service held at Brown in 2000.

Clinton, first elected in 1992, was the first Democratic president in six decades to be elected twice.

Previous speakers have included filmmakers Ezra Edelman and Rory Kennedy; Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Joe Morgenstern; New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman; ABC analyst Cokie Roberts; NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson; food activist Curt Ellis; and writer Pico Iyer.

The lecture is free and open to the public with preregistration. It will also be livestreamed.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19

Former Secretary of State and U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild cold symptoms" but said in a tweet that her husband and former President Bill Clinton "tested negative and is feeling fine." In the tweet, Clinton urged...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Kennedy
Person
Mara Liasson
Person
Ezra Edelman
Person
Cokie Roberts
Person
Joe Morgenstern
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Thomas Friedman
Person
Pico Iyer
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Ap#Democratic#New York Times#Abc#Npr
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Twisting Bill Clinton's economic record to blame him for inequality

- - - By the end of Bill Clinton's presidency, the poverty rate was the lowest in decades. The U.S. economy was enjoying an unprecedented expansion, with unemployment and inflation at 30-year lows. Prosperity was broadly shared. Median family income rose as it hadn't since the 1960s. Black and Hispanic Americans escaped indigence in record numbers. The bottom fifth of all earners, unlike in the 1980s, saw their incomes climb too.
INCOME TAX
The Atlantic

Trump Can’t Just Erase History Like Nixon Did

A major presidential scandal isn’t complete without missing evidence, though Donald Trump seems to have been the first president to swallow his own words, literally. The former president had a habit of tearing drafts and signed documents into small pieces to be thrown away—or flushing them down a toilet. And there have even been reports that, on occasion, he consumed them.
POTUS
CBS News

The White House diaries and the 7-hour gap in Trump's day on Jan. 6, 2021

This week, CBS News and The Washington Post revealed that internal White House records from January 6, 2021 showed a more than seven-hour gap between President Donald Trump's phone calls. From 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m., a time period that included the president's address at a "Stop the Steal" rally near White House grounds and the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, the minute-by-minute record of the president's activities reflects no evidence of Trump making or receiving calls.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

845K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy