ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, MD

16-year-old Identied, Charged for Gun Incident Near Rocky Hill Middle School

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLARKSBURG, MD – A 16-year-old male was charged as an adult following a confrontation...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
Miami Herald

Middle schooler had gun, ammunition and list of targets at school, Washington cops say

A middle school student in Moses Lake, Washington, was arrested after being found with a gun and ammunition, Moses Lake Police said in a news release. According to the release, which was shared on Facebook, police were told on Monday, March 14, that a student at Chief Moses Middle School had made threats to “shoot up” the school and that they had a firearm on campus. Officers contacted the student and said they found him with a pistol and two magazines of ammunition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

15-year-old arrested with gun near Watsonville High School

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville police arrested a 15-year-old male was near the campus of Watsonville High School with a loaded firearm Monday afternoon, according to police. Officers nearby responded and tried to stop the suspect, but they ran, hid under a car, crawled back out and kept running. Officers arrested the suspect after he put The post 15-year-old arrested with gun near Watsonville High School appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Clarksburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

Fill-in-teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair and hit him in the head, the educator responded by throwing two chairs at the student

The substitute teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair at him and hit the teacher’s head. The educator reportedly responded by throwing two chairs at the student. In some videos, only the male teacher is seen throwing the chairs at the student amid the chaos in the classroom, but the school district officials confirmed that the student attacked the teacher first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Identied#Md#Elm Forest Court#Clarksburg High School#Mcpd#The Goddard School
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

85K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy