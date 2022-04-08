16-year-old Identied, Charged for Gun Incident Near Rocky Hill Middle School

A middle school student in Moses Lake, Washington, was arrested after being found with a gun and ammunition, Moses Lake Police said in a news release. According to the release, which was shared on Facebook, police were told on Monday, March 14, that a student at Chief Moses Middle School had made threats to “shoot up” the school and that they had a firearm on campus. Officers contacted the student and said they found him with a pistol and two magazines of ammunition.

