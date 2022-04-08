'For the first time I see myself': Laura Coates reacts to Judge Jackson speech

Related
Essence
Ketanji Brown Jackson Celebrates Confirmation: “I Am The Dream And The Hope Of The Slave”
Jackson makes history as first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. On a bright April day at the White House, a Black woman jurist spoke to her own hopes and dreams of ascending to the nation’s highest court. In the process, Ketanji Brown Jackson paid homage to her family, friends and community, and the prayers of countless ancestors who helped build America.
The way Ketanji Brown Jackson's family reacted to her speech is stealing people's hearts
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement to the Senate as she's being considered for a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court was powerful. If confirmed, Brown would become the first Black woman to serve on the country's highest court. Even these confirmation hearings are historic—a fact that Brown herself acknowledged.
‘We’ve made it’: Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers stirring speech marking historic confirmation to Supreme Court
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a stirring speech connecting her historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to many Black Americans’ origin in the United States with a simple phrase: “We’ve made it.”Ms Jackson made the remarks at the White House the day after the Senate voted to confirm her 53 to 47, with only three Republicans voting with every Democrat to vote for her. “It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” she...
People
Senator Pens Touching Letter to Daughter (with Kamala Harris' Help) After Ketanji Brown Jackson Vote
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock shared a touching letter he wrote to his daughter Chloé after the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the the first Black woman justice on the Supreme Court Thursday. Warnock, 52, posted the letter – which he wrote on official Vice President stationary given...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goodmorningamerica.com
Tearful Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrates with Biden at White House: 'We've made it'
President Joe Biden on Friday celebrated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the Supreme Court at the White House, with a tearful Jackson delivering a powerful message on perseverance. "It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the...
Bret Baier Calls Out Washington Post For Claiming Ketanji Brown Jackson Was Treated Worse At Her Confirmation Hearing Than Brett Kavanaugh
Bret Baier, Chief Political Anchor for Fox News & Anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the latest developments in the war and the politics of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings. Baier called out a recent Washington Post editorial...
Video shows Republicans walking out of the Senate chamber as Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the first Black female Supreme Court justice
Republicans can be seen leaving the Senate chamber and refusing to join the standing ovation for Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation on Thursday.
Essence
Sen. Blunt Believes Ketanji Brown Jackson Is "Well-Qualified" But Will Vote Against Her
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt said he has reservations about her judicial philosophy. Sen. Roy Blunt says he will not vote for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to be confirmed to the nation’s highest court. During an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Blunt, a retiring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Democrat Jim Clyburn says Hillary Clinton would have been president if Obama had nominated a black woman to the Supreme Court
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking
Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
Kamala Harris privately vented about Biden's refusal to publicly support a change to the Senate rules to pass voting-rights protections, book says
An unnamed senator reportedly told the authors of an upcoming book that Harris' frustrations with her portfolio were "up in the stratosphere."
Lindsey Graham defends vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson and not clapping for her confirmation
Senator Lindsey Graham released a video defending his vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the day that she will celebrate the historic appointment at the White House.Mr Graham asked some of the most aggressive questions during Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearings, despite having previously voted to confirm her to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The South Carolina Republican had previously lobbied for President Joe Biden to nominate J Michelle Childs of his home state to the court before the president ultimately picked Ms Jackson.But Mr Graham used much of his questioning of Ms Jackson...
Harvard Health
Black progress, white anger
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
‘Today is a mountain of joy.’ Booker presides over Jackson’s confirmation vote for Supreme Court
Before Vice President Kamala Harris assumed her role as Senate president and presided over the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker wielded the gavel. At his request, Booker presided over the Senate when the chamber took its next-to-last vote before...
McConnell said he's 'shocked' to hear that he's considered a 'ruthless' politician: 'My wife thinks I'm a really nice guy'
"I'm perfectly comfortable with the way that I have conducted my political career," McConnell said. "I'm very comfortable with my moral red line."
Read the letter Vice President Kamala Harris wrote to her goddaughter about Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation
Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to hold her position, said she wrote a letter to her teenage goddaughter about the significance of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court while presiding over the vote earlier this week. Jackson will be the first Black...
Biden celebrates with Ketanji Brown Jackson after her Supreme Court confirmation: photos
White House photographers captured the moments before Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Senate confirmation.
DNC chair calls Tom Cotton ‘little maggot-infested man’ for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis
This update corrects the state that Sen. Tom Cotton represents, which is Arkansas. Sen. Tom Cotton added fuel to the increasingly fiery Supreme Court confirmation process for Judge Ketanji Jackson on Tuesday by suggesting that President Joe Biden’s pick would have defended Nazi war criminals. And the DNC chairman came back swinging.
'This sister is bad': Black women in leadership anticipate watershed Jackson confirmation
Three trailblazing Black women – State Rep. Joanna McClinton, political strategist Adjoa B. Asamoah, and Danielle Conway, dean of Penn State Dickinson Law – described what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation would mean to them.
CEOs reflect on Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation: 'Let this be a stepping stone'
Execs including TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett celebrated Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation as a beacon for diversity.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0