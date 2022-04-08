ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal v Brighton: match preview

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ripJT_0f3f23fA00
Arsenal v Brighton: probable starters in bold, contenders in light Photograph: Guardian

During Unai Emery’s tenure and early in the Mikel Arteta era, Brighton became synonymous with the words “potential banana skin” for many Arsenal supporters. Between March 2018 and June 2020, Arsenal went on a five-match winless streak against Albion including the 1-1 draw towards the end of Emery’s first season that in effect cost them Champions League qualification. Arteta is chasing that same elusive prize and, while Arsenal have recovered to win two of their last three meetings, he will be wary, not least because he is unable to call upon the injured Thomas Partey. Will Magee

Saturday 3pm

Venue Emirates Stadium

Last season Arsenal 2 Brighton 0

Referee David Coote

This season G17 Y77 R2 4.65 cards/game

Odds H 4-6 A 5-1 D 3-1

ARSENAL

Subs from Leno, Holding, Swanson, Ogungbo, Elneny, Flores, Nketiah, Smith Rowe, Hutchinson, Pépé

Doubtful Pépé (illness)

Injured Partey (thigh, May), Tierney (knee, June), Tomiyasu (calf, Apr 30)

Suspended None

Discipline Y44 R3

Form WWWLWL

Leading scorers Saka, Smith Rowe 9

BRIGHTON

Subs from Steele, Offiah, Mwepu, Lallana, Alzate, Sarmiento, Wellbeck, Lamptey, Caicedo, Leonard

Doubtful Webster (match fitness)

Injured Moder (knee, June)

Suspended None

Discipline Y54 R2

Form LLLLLD

Leading scorer Maupay 8

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Unai Emery
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 9 April and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at St Mary's. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 32 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast. Kevin Friend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal V Brighton#Albion#Smith Rowe
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Jay-Z and Beyoncé crossing a picket line to party shows how shallow celebrity activism really is

Much of the energy that erupted after the murder of George Floyd seems to have been hijacked by a brand of “antiracism” overconcerned with microaggressions, with representation in film and media, and with interpersonal relationships. It’s a framework that largely ignores economic inequality, or the potential for strategic, organised struggle. Instead, the emphasis is placed on the insistence that if we just make white people nicer and encourage them to do better through a combination of demanding, begging or cajoling – all the while obsessively documenting a catalogue of personal privileges between individuals based purely on whether they are “white”, “black” or “brown” – that we are “doing the work”.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean in on-stage surprise

Jack White surprised fans by marrying the musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show on Friday. The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend. White, 46, asked her to marry him during a rendition of song...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

234K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy