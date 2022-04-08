Arsenal v Brighton: match preview
During Unai Emery’s tenure and early in the Mikel Arteta era, Brighton became synonymous with the words “potential banana skin” for many Arsenal supporters. Between March 2018 and June 2020, Arsenal went on a five-match winless streak against Albion including the 1-1 draw towards the end of Emery’s first season that in effect cost them Champions League qualification. Arteta is chasing that same elusive prize and, while Arsenal have recovered to win two of their last three meetings, he will be wary, not least because he is unable to call upon the injured Thomas Partey. Will Magee
Saturday 3pm
Venue Emirates Stadium
Last season Arsenal 2 Brighton 0
Referee David Coote
This season G17 Y77 R2 4.65 cards/game
Odds H 4-6 A 5-1 D 3-1
ARSENAL
Subs from Leno, Holding, Swanson, Ogungbo, Elneny, Flores, Nketiah, Smith Rowe, Hutchinson, Pépé
Doubtful Pépé (illness)
Injured Partey (thigh, May), Tierney (knee, June), Tomiyasu (calf, Apr 30)
Suspended None
Discipline Y44 R3
Form WWWLWL
Leading scorers Saka, Smith Rowe 9
BRIGHTON
Subs from Steele, Offiah, Mwepu, Lallana, Alzate, Sarmiento, Wellbeck, Lamptey, Caicedo, Leonard
Doubtful Webster (match fitness)
Injured Moder (knee, June)
Suspended None
Discipline Y54 R2
Form LLLLLD
Leading scorer Maupay 8
Comments / 0