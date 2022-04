WhatsApp first rolled out the ability to send self-destructing media in August last year, and the feature allows you to send images and videos that the recipient can only view once. That was followed by the ability to send disappearing messages, with the service eventually adding an option to keep the feature on by default for chats. However, any photos or videos you had sent in this type of conversation were still downloaded to your phone's storage and visible in the gallery, posing a privacy risk. WhatsApp is finally fixing this issue by turning off the media visibility option for such chats.

