ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch: Car Stolen with Two Children Inside Recovered by Police

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus Police Officers recovered a stolen car with the children on...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Police arrest two catalytic converter theft suspects, recover stolen converters

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said deputies have arrested two men for stealing catalytic converters on Saturday morning, and recovered two of four reported stolen converters. Deputies responded to a 5:37 a.m. call Saturday that a catalytic converter theft had just occurred on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Recover $3,000 in Stolen Goods

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police on Tuesday morning recovered more than $3,000 worth of goods stolen from a retail store in town, the department stated in a social media post. Police spokesperson Det. Kyle Costa said the products were stolen in a series of thefts from the Lowe's on Faunce Corner Road, and were found in a pawn shop in Fall River.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stolen Car#Columbus Police Officers#Cpd
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
WDTV

Man charged after officers find 240 grams of fentanyl, 81 grams of meth

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges after a traffic stop in Wheeling yielded a large quantity of fentanyl and a pill press used to make counterfeit tablets containing the synthetic opioid. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Christopher W....
WHEELING, WV
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

85K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy