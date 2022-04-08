The 15 Best Flower Delivery Services You Can Order Online This Mother’s Day

Click here to read the full article.

Few gift ideas for women have stood the test of time quite like a gorgeous bouquet of flowers filled with a variety of lush, blooming florals along with sprigs of complimentary greenery. Sending an arrangement of flowers is everyone’s favorite go-to gift because of their incredible versatility. Whether you’re honoring a holiday, like Mother’s Day or Valentine’s Day , celebrating a major life event, like a birthday or even scoring a new job or home, or you simply want to send a little love to someone, ordering flowers from an online floral delivery service is a no-brainer gift idea that promises to delight.

“Flowers are something that makes everyone smile,” says Emily Reifel, director of social events at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. “Everybody likes getting flowers, even if you say you don’t like flowers. I think even men enjoy getting flowers.”

Luxury candles and bottles of wine are also easy items to give for a range of different occasions, but Reifel points out that they have a few drawbacks. “You could send a bottle of wine, but maybe it’s not the type that they love, or you don’t know if the person even drinks wine because so many people are being careful with wellness and fitness,” she says. “But with flowers, you don’t have to do anything. It’s easy — it comes, it’s beautiful and the recipient just gets to enjoy the beauty of it. There’s no work on their end at all.”

And perhaps the best person to send a bouquet of blooms to? Yourself! Feng shui has been preaching the benefits of keeping living, beautiful things in your home for literally centuries, and a delightful vase of flowers is guaranteed to brighten your living space, mood and energy.

What to Consider When Picking the Best Flower Delivery Service for Your Needs

There are a lot of considerations to factor in when selecting the best floral delivery service, especially for Mother’s Day flowers, between the delivery speediness, bouquet styles, flower varieties as well as other accouterments, like vases and candles. To keep things simple and straightforward, we compiled the top factors below to consider.

Price : Bouquet costs can be highly variable, and usually depend upon the size of the arrangement and whether any exotic or rare bud, like an orchid, were used. Most floral deliveries begin around $45 and go up from there.

: Bouquet costs can be highly variable, and usually depend upon the size of the arrangement and whether any exotic or rare bud, like an orchid, were used. Most floral deliveries begin around $45 and go up from there. Delivery timing : Faster delivery typically means a higher shipping fee, yet some delivery services, like Amazon and Urban Stems, offer two-day or same-day delivery options.

: Faster delivery typically means a higher shipping fee, yet some delivery services, like Amazon and Urban Stems, offer two-day or same-day delivery options. Features : Do you want extra evergreen? Or sprigs of fern? Maybe a colorful feather or dried flower? Many bouquets offer add-on features so that you can completely customize your arrangement to the lucky person you’re sending it to. Vases, candles and chicly packaged sets of candies are also popular add-ons that can be sent along with your bouquet for an extra dose of sweetness.

: Do you want extra evergreen? Or sprigs of fern? Maybe a colorful feather or dried flower? Many bouquets offer add-on features so that you can completely customize your arrangement to the lucky person you’re sending it to. Vases, candles and chicly packaged sets of candies are also popular add-ons that can be sent along with your bouquet for an extra dose of sweetness. Aesthetic : Perhaps the most important of all, you need to choose a delivery service that offers florals that you know your loved one will like. “In the same way that everyone has a favorite dessert, most people are drawn to a favorite flower and there’s a really special level of thoughtfulness when somebody takes the time and energy to get you your favorite flower,” says Reifel. Amen.

Top Flower Delivery Services of 2022

The Different Types of Floral Arrangements

Most flower delivery services divide up their bouquets into style categories so you can easily identify which vibe you’re going for, even if you don’t know their favorite flower or color. For example, take Mother’s Day flowers, says Reifel. “Even if you don’t know your mother’s favorite flower, you know enough about her personality to design it specifically for her,” says Reifel, who adds that thinking about where this bouquet may be placed is helpful so that it enhances the overall aesthetic of the room. “Is she contemporary? Is she more romantic? Answering these types of questions will lead you to a general style.”

Modern : Unique shapes, unexpected blooms and even a futuristic or asymmetrical structure are all signs of a dynamic, contemporary bouquet. A modern bouquet is a great choice for that certain someone who always knows the buzziest new restaurant or which art museum has the latest exhibition. Romantic : Think garden roses in blush hues with soft, fluffy petals, bright and playful peonies or star-shaped gardenias that are white as snow. Choose this style for someone who can’t get enough of rom-coms and happily-ever-afters. Classic : Traditional bouquets, like a dozen red roses, or a classic mixed-flower arrangement are often symmetrical (i.e., short and round or tall and stemy) and stick to a similar color theme. This is the bouquet to give to someone who adores a classic anything — or if you aren’t sure which style to choose, go for this because you can never go wrong with a classic. Farmhouse : A farmhouse style looks as if you ran through a field of wildflowers with your hands outstretched and the bouquet is what you came home with. Except a sense of whimsy, with lots of greenery and a variety of diverse blooms and buds, perfect for a hippie personality or simply someone who loves the wild outdoors. Monochromatic : Known to be a Kardashian favorite, these robust bouquets designed with one color make a striking statement and radiate a luxurious sensibility. Save this bouquet for your most glamorous friend or when you want to make a big, bold statement with your gift.



Amazon

Most Convenient Online Flower Delivery Service

Amazon Prime is the gift that keeps on giving. With your subscription, you have a range of gorgeous bouquet options right at your fingertips. Even better? They’ll be delivered in two days. This Flowering Fields option is a cheerful assortment of sunflowers, gerber daisies, bright novelty poms and flowers and seasonal greenery, and even includes a vase for pristine presentation.







Benchmark Bouquets Flowering Fields with Vase



$43





Buy Now



FlowerBX

Best Luxury Flower Delivery Service

One of our favorite aspects of FlowerBx is the wide and exotic variety of colorful flowers that they offer which aren’t often seen with floral delivery companies, like primrose peonies, honey snapdragons, tequila sunrise roses and flamenco pink freesias. You can shop by flower type, flower color, flower popularity, seasonal flowers, delivery speed and sentiment, such as a thank you, congratulations or get well soon. You can also add accouterments to your bouquets, like candles or vases. This writer has sent bunches of peonies to London and a dozen snapdragons to San Diego, and each arrangement was robust, colorful and utter perfection.







FlowerBx Honey Snapdragon



$75





Buy Now



Belle Fleur

Best DIY Flower Delivery Service



Manhattan-based boutique florist, Belle Fleur, is renowned for their timeless, elegant designs and artistry (and is this writer’s go-to floral delivery for nearly any occasion). My past purchases have been lush and full, with plenty of complimentary greenery, and a total delight to each of my loved ones. In 2021, the company expanded their delivery reach to a nationwide and international level, says founder Meredith Waga Perez. Shoppers can select finished arrangements or a ‘Box of Blooms’ filled with seasonal stems and a link to a YouTube video with tips from Meredith for how to arrange a beautiful display at home.







Belle Fleur Box of Blooms



$175





Buy Now



Urban Stems

Best for Mother’s Day Flowers

If you’re still searching for a Mother’s Day gift, you can call it a wrap — simply shop the curated section of vibrant blooms and plants from Urban Stems. There’s certainly a bouquet for every type of mother, from the classic rose to the sweet ranunculus in shades of pink, purple and peach, to the modern, unexpected mixes. Urban Stems is also a fab option if you’re in a pinch, with nationwide next-day shipping, or on a budget, with bouquets starting at $45.







Urban Stems La Santana



$120





Buy Now



ProFlowers



Most Affordable Flower Delivery Service

One of the best options for the Farmhouse style — their tagline is ‘fresh-from-the-field’ — ProFlowers has a seriously impressive range of florals and colors. Plus, they have an entire section dedicated to flowers under $50, so you can brighten someone’s day without breaking the bank.







ProFlowers Lost in a Dream



$60





Buy Now



1-800-Flowers



Longest Lasting



These bouquets are not only known to be generously full, but they are also some of the longest-lasting floral delivery arrangements. In addition to bouquets, you can also shop from hundreds of other items, like gift baskets, plants, home decor, candles, and plenty more. Consider this site your one stop shop for any type of gift for any type of occasion.







1-800-Flowers Elegant Blush Bouquet



$70





Buy Now



The Bouqs Co.

Most Unique Flower Delivery Service

What makes this floral delivery service stand out among the rest is the sheer amount of unexpected, gorgeous bouquet varieties and surprising pairings. There are arrangements combining succulents with pastel blooms as well as tropical designs featuring several different types of palm leaves. And if you want to give a bouquet with a longer lifespan, shop their equally beautiful selection of dry bouquets.







Bouqs Co. Tropical Love



$69





Buy Now



The Sill

Best Orchid Selection for Mother’s Day



Orchids are beloved for their long stems, vibrant petal shades and their contrasting speckles. The Sill offers one of the largest collections of orchid plants for delivery that we’ve seen, and each one is more beautiful and unique than the next, with hues ranging from the popular pinks, whites and purples, to the rarer orange, blue, violet and spotted varieties.









The Sill Petite White Orchid



$78





Buy Now



BloomsyBox

Best Online Flower Subscription

Self care is the most important kind of care. Feeling cheerful, happy and zen within your living space is a large part of feeling taken care of, and for $70 a month, you can receive a richly vibrant, hand-crafted bouquet each month curated by the floral experts at the prestigious The New York Botanical Garden. Now there’s something to look forward to!







BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription



$70





Buy Now



FTD

Best Locally Sourced

You’re likely familiar with the brand’s logo, considering it’s been around for over 100 years, and is one of the most reliable services for quality and speedy work. Although FTD stands for Florists’ Transworld Delivery, they actually source their blooms from a vast network of florists around the world, so the arrangements are sent from the florist or farmer closest to the recipient, ensuring the bouquet boasts the freshest, just-picked flowers.







FTD The Beach House Bouquet



$75





Buy Now



Teleflora



Best Variety

Teleflora truly has a bouquet for every age, taste and occasion, with arrangements shaped like pastel birthday cakes, mini zen and stone gardens and artistic floral sculptures. And what makes this service truly superb is the generous timeline for same-day delivery — simply order before 2pm and it’ll arrive by dinnertime.







Teleflora Magnificent Mauves Bouquet



$80





Buy Now



Terrain



Best Seasonal Selection

Bursting with vivid shades of violet, blush, golden yellow and fuchsia, the seasonal bouquet from Terrain is literally everything you could want in a spring arrangement. Bonus: This collection of blooms is lavishly oversized, so it can remain one gigantic centerpiece, or you could break it up into smaller arrangements to make every room a little brighter.









Terrain Fresh Easter Bouquet



$98





Buy Now



Bloomscape



Best Deliver Service for Plant Lovers

What’s better than an arrangement of florals? A verdant plant that you can admire for years to come. This Detroit-based plant delivery company will deliver a huge variety of both indoor and outdoor plants, from the ever popular bird of paradise to a trio of easy pothos plants. And if your loved one has a green thumb? Even better! Bloomscape offers a bevy of herbs and veggies to plant in their garden at home.







Bloomscape Potted Peace Lily



$99





Buy Now



Lula’s Garden

Best for Succulents



Succulent gardens are still all the range due to their impossibly easy care and funky vibe. At Lula’s Garden, you can choose from five different sized collections — mini, petite, original, deluxe and premium — filled with spiky snake plants, red-tipped cacti and other fun-shaped desert plants. And no matter the size you spring for, each garden comes in a pretty, minimalist planter gift box so your recipient can just kick back and enjoy it without lifting a finger.







Lula's Garden Urban Garden



$105





Buy Now



Meet the Experts

Meredith Waga Perez is the co-founder of the New York City-based florist, Belle Fleur. Known for their refined, artistic arrangements and an incredible attention to detail, Belle Fleur has designed romantic and classically modern wedding florals for celebrities and heiresses. The saying goes that once you go to Belle Fleur, you never go back.

Emily Reifel is the director of social events at the legendary Plaza Hotel in New York City, and to say that she has seen it all is an understatement. When it comes to florals, she does not come to play. Her idea of the ultimate bouquet refrains from using an excessive amount of “filler flower” and rocks a 70-30 flower to greenery ratio.

Meet the Author

Kaitlin Clark is the Beauty + Style Commerce Editor at WWD. She’s obsessive about tending to her live plant wall — 63 plant varieties and counting — as well as her backyard herb garden and spring blooms. Gift-giving is her love language and her favorite gift to give is a beautiful, lush bouquet of flowers from Belle Fleur or FlowerBx.