Video appears to show DaBaby forcibly trying to kiss uninterested fan

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Rapper DaBaby appeared to force an uninterested fan to kiss him, turning away at the last moment in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The clip of the 30-year-old North Carolina rapper seemingly shows the artist approaching a group of fans outside of a venue, hugging a few before allegedly grabbing a woman’s head in an attempt to pull it towards his own at least twice to lock lips. The fan pulled back, resisting the shocked-looking MC.

DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, took to his Instagram Stories Thursday to repost the clip, adding as his caption, “Y’all Go head on man,” alongside a laughing emoji.

He also added, “Me & my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTxkQ_0f3f1FHG00
DaBaby appeared to be trying to kiss a fan who pulled away from his advances. nojumper/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnVmd_0f3f1FHG00
DaBaby appeared to be trying to kiss a fan who pulled away from his advances. nojumper/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzE3b_0f3f1FHG00
DaBaby appeared to be trying to kiss a fan who pulled away from his advances. nojumper/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJiiX_0f3f1FHG00
DaBaby appeared to be trying to kiss a fan who pulled away from his advances. nojumper/Twitter

It also appears he may have stumbled after the interaction, just as the clip cuts off.

The footage is reported to have been filmed in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVSZy_0f3f1FHG00
DaBaby is known for his interactions with fans.

DaBaby has developed a reputation for close interactions with his fans, welcoming one onstage to grind on the “Suge” artist during a January concert in Boston.

The controversial performer was seen lying on a bed as the woman jumped on top of him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T50I6_0f3f1FHG00
The North Carolina rapper has denied that he attempted to kiss his fan.

A shirtless DaBaby, wearing nothing but a black hat and gold jewelry, grabbed her behind as money rained down from the ceiling in the clip he shared to Instagram at the time.

“Had to wait on the kids to go bed to post this one,” he captioned the video. “I love you girl. Just like I told you in person. You and every other fan that don’t give a f–k just like me, WE THEM ONES! The world gone adapt when they ready.”

Comments / 18

Gee bk
5h ago

If he can do that right there with all those people imagine what he would do to a female with nobody around.. Something to think about.

Reply
4
J. Giron
13h ago

He probably had stinkin' breath & she got a whiff at the last moment....🤭🤭🤭

Reply
7
Page Six

Page Six

