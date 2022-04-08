ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Selling Sunset Season 5 Will Deliver On The Chrishell-Jason Romance & Not Everyone's A Fan

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TJJm_0f3f0vsD00

Netflix will drop the fifth season of Selling Sunset later this month, and it's coming in hot with all the juicy details on Chrishell and Jason's workplace romance.

The real estate reality TV show released its first trailer ahead of the April 22 premiere, and the teaser promises to dive into the long-simmering relationship between Chrishell Stause and her boss, Jason Oppenheim.

The trailer gives us some insight into how things are rolling with the couple and how the rest of the cast handles their budding romance, and it's safe to say not everyone is pleased.

The trailer starts with Jason saying, "I'm in love, babe," overtop a cute clip of the couple enjoying dinner and drinks with a view.

"For now, I feel like things are going really well," says Chrishell in the following clip, referring to the relationship.

We also get to see the rest of the cast share their feelings about the relationship, and the reaction is definitely mixed.

Some might be wondering what Mary Fitzgerald thinks about the two getting together, given that Chrishell is her best friend and Jason is her ex, with whom she shares custody of two pet dogs.

Apparently, she's all on board!

"I would love it if Chrishell and Jason got married," says Mary during the trailer. "I just don't want Jason to hurt her, though."

Oh, the drama.

The other agents at the brokerage also can't keep their feelings to themselves.

"It is risky when you're in an office, and you're obviously dating your boss," Maya Vander says in the trailer.

But the person whose input everyone is probably dying to hear is the infamous Christine, Chrishell's nemesis from Season 1.

"I was wondering why I wasn't getting listings," said Christine in a clip from the trailer. "Then I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's cause I'm not f*cking my boss."

"That is rich coming from her," Chrishell snaps back. "You know what? I am f*cking the boss."

The trailer also teases Chelsea Lazkani, the newest agent to join the cast.

April 22 couldn't come fast enough!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jessica Biel Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her New TV Show—How Is This The Same Person?!

Jessica Biel is gearing up for a new role, and in the first teaser for the show Candy that was released on March 17, the 40-year-old was seen looking practically unrecognizable with a 70’s-style haircut and fresh face devoid of makeup. Biel is set to play the infamous ax murderer Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore before pleading self defense.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Is Engaged After Kyle Abrams Breakup

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti. Like two peas...but this time not in the pods. Shaina Hurley took to Instagram on March 13 to share a couple of photos from her trip to Mykonos with her new man, Christos Lardakis. The photo series showed off sunset views and a few snaps holding Chris close. She captioned the romantic post, "My ride or die forever," followed by an infinity symbol, a heart and a cross emoji.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Reveal They’re Dating & Moving In Together

Following their dramatic breakup on ‘The Bachelor’ finale, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans came face-to-face at ‘After the Final Rose’ to reveal where they stand today. Susie Evans rejected Clayton Echard at the final rose ceremony on season 26 of The Bachelor. He professed his love to her, but she did not feel the same way back, and she ended their relationship, leaving Clayton as a single man following a season of ups and downs. The finale was filmed back in December, and after it aired on March 15, Clayton and Susie appeared on After the Final Rose to update viewers on what happened in the months since.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Chrishell Stause
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Reality Tv#Sunset Season
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian says her older children North, eight, and Saint, six, 'know what's going on' in her divorce from Kanye West: 'I'm really open'

Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she has revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s Relationship Timeline

A perfect fit? Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel found each other at just the right time in their lives — and their whirlwind relationship took fans by surprise. The Property Brothers star and New Girl alum first met while filming for Carpool Karaoke in September 2019, and hit it off almost instantly. Us Weekly confirmed […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Selling Sunset Season 5: Who Is Chelsea Lazkani?

There's a new agent in town. Season five of Selling Sunset is already gearing up to be “electric,” thanks to newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, who is joining the Oppenheim Group. “I will say it's really electric,” the real estate agent told People about the upcoming season of the Netflix real estate reality series. “It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV.”
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy