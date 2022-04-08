Selling Sunset Season 5 Will Deliver On The Chrishell-Jason Romance & Not Everyone's A Fan

Netflix will drop the fifth season of Selling Sunset later this month, and it's coming in hot with all the juicy details on Chrishell and Jason's workplace romance.

The real estate reality TV show released its first trailer ahead of the April 22 premiere, and the teaser promises to dive into the long-simmering relationship between Chrishell Stause and her boss, Jason Oppenheim.

The trailer gives us some insight into how things are rolling with the couple and how the rest of the cast handles their budding romance, and it's safe to say not everyone is pleased.

The trailer starts with Jason saying, "I'm in love, babe," overtop a cute clip of the couple enjoying dinner and drinks with a view.

"For now, I feel like things are going really well," says Chrishell in the following clip, referring to the relationship.

We also get to see the rest of the cast share their feelings about the relationship, and the reaction is definitely mixed.

Some might be wondering what Mary Fitzgerald thinks about the two getting together, given that Chrishell is her best friend and Jason is her ex, with whom she shares custody of two pet dogs.

Apparently, she's all on board!

"I would love it if Chrishell and Jason got married," says Mary during the trailer. "I just don't want Jason to hurt her, though."

Oh, the drama.

The other agents at the brokerage also can't keep their feelings to themselves.

"It is risky when you're in an office, and you're obviously dating your boss," Maya Vander says in the trailer.

But the person whose input everyone is probably dying to hear is the infamous Christine, Chrishell's nemesis from Season 1.

"I was wondering why I wasn't getting listings," said Christine in a clip from the trailer. "Then I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's cause I'm not f*cking my boss."

"That is rich coming from her," Chrishell snaps back. "You know what? I am f*cking the boss."

The trailer also teases Chelsea Lazkani, the newest agent to join the cast.

April 22 couldn't come fast enough!