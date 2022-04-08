ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Bikes bring Healthful living to Johnston Elem

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Johnston Elementary are learning to ride a bike - at school! PE teacher Josh Frisby has been teaching students, across multiple lessons, everything they need to know about...

Spectrum Health brings Veggie Van to Big Rapids

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Spectrum Health YMCA Veggie Van will be at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26. The Veggie Van program, developed by the Young Men’s Christian Academy of Greater Grand Rapids, and sponsored by Spectrum Health, brings fresh produce to communities throughout Michigan, coordinator Heather Lopez told the Pioneer.
Healthy Living with USA Health: Doc Rock

Doc Rock is a “battle of the bands” event where at least one member of each band has an affiliation with USA Health. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite band and prizes will be awarded in four categories. Join us at Soul Kitchen for this inaugural event on March 31 benefiting research and critical clinical needs at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, Children’s & Women’s Hospital and University Hospital. Visit this website for tickets.
What every school and program in Columbia Public Schools will receive from CPS Foundation

For its 25th anniversary, the Columbia Public Schools Foundation is providing a $2,500 grant to every school and program in the district, an effort that began Tuesday morning with Grant Elementary School. That's $90,000 total to the 32 schools, plus Center for Early Learning North, Quest, the Gifted Program and Columbia Area Career Center. ...
Opinion: Spring brings ATV's, dirt bikes, tip line and motorcycles

Happy Spring! Hopefully the edict from the groundhog is over and I can trade my snow shovel for a garden trowel. In addition to daylight savings time and the rockin' robins, cars will be sharing the road with legal motorcycle riders and illegal all terrain vehicles (ATV) and dirtbikes. There are rules of the road and wearing a helmet in New York is the law. Albany, New York has been besieged with illegal operation of ATVs and dirt bikes on the city streets. They are weaving in and out of traffic and increasing the noise pollution with modified engines and mufflers. This is obviously dangerous and upsetting. These droves of illegal riders were taunting one of the local fire departments in the Arbor Hill neighborhood. These riders are mostly under the age of 16 and as an operator of a dirt bike or ATV are not required to have a driver's license.https://dmv.ny.gov/brochure/atvs-information-owners-and-operators There is now a tip line in the City of Albany (518) 462-1818 to report this illegal activity.
