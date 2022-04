Montville — Emily Gates scored seven goals as Waterford beat Montville 20-9 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II girls' lacrossse game on Thursday. Marin Mahoney had four goals and an assist, Ella Bousquet had two goals and three assists, Madison LaForte and Amelia Allen had two goals and an assist each, Victoria Sturm scored twice and Payton Smith had a goal and an assist for Waterford (2-0, 2-0). Lily Tomczik had seven goals and Reagan Buscetto and Maddie Koning each scored once for Montville (0-2, 0-2).

