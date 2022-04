On older tires, Brandon Jones stole an Xfinity Series win from the scion of the owner of his race team on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway. Jones ducked inside of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs as the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 went to a second overtime. He cleared Gibbs on the second circuit (Lap 261) and got to the finish line .677 seconds ahead of Landon Cassill as Sam Mayer bumped Gibbs’s Toyota and squeezed it into the outside wall off the final corner.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO