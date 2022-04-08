Hollywood Minute: 'Ambulance's' real cops

At this point, if you decide to go see a Michael Bay movie, you know what you're in for. The director's patented "Bayhem" is always on full display, whether it's cars crashing into things and exploding, or cars turning into robots and exploding, or people built like cars walking away from actual cars that are exploding. This is the wild, dumb, reptile brain stuff that movies are built on, and Michael Bay is an expert at making it all look as incredible and ridiculous as possible. His new film, Ambulance (stylized as AmbuLAnce, a very funny thing to say out loud), is all of this and more, mixing together a heist plot and a family drama inside the crucible that is a speeding ambulance tearing its way down the highways of Los Angeles.

