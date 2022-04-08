ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hollywood Minute: 'Ambulance's' real cops

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Bay on using real police in ‘Ambulance,’ Laura...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin appear to have one of the most amicable divorce processes in Hollywood history. Just four months after the pair announced their split, a judge should be signing off on their divorce in the near future. Radar Online reports that the former couple, who split after 9 years of marriage, have come to a settlement agreement. They have agreed that neither will pay the other spousal support. Franklin filed official paperwork in Dec. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Per the filing, the couple separated four months prior. Good didn't hire a lawyer, nor did she file paperwork of her own. Franklin alleges Good gave him the OK to handle the paperwork.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Laura Dern
CBS LA

One arrested, three still at large in connection with Oct. 2021 follow-home-robbery

Authorities are still looking for a group of suspects wanted in connection with a follow-home-robbery that occurred in Los Angeles in October, which saw over $600,000 in property stolen. One of the four suspects wanted was arrested on Friday however, after authorities were able to discern that 25-year-old Cheyenne Hale was involved in the incident. During arrest, officers located a handgun on his person. They later discovered several more firearms, a large amount of drugs and over $20,000 in cash during a search of his residence. Hale was arrested by the recently formed Follow-Home Task Force. The initial incident unfolded on Oct. 29,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- Ambulance, opening in theaters April 8, is everything you'd expect from a Michael Bay movie. That includes spectacular action and outrageous scenarios, along with occasionally cringe-worthy dialogue and potential caricatures. Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is a Marine veteran who cannot get insurance to cover...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Police
Variety

‘Ambulance’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay’s ’90s-Retro Excessive ‘Die Hard’ on an EMS Van

Click here to read the full article. At a time of strife, division, anxiety, and war, you might think the moment would be right for a nostalgic escape to the retro-excessive trash-movie mystique of the ’90s — an age when action thrillers were big, loud, decadent, “rebellious” and, as often as not, ripped off from “Die Hard.” “Ambulance,” however, could make you rethink that impulse. It’s directed by Michael Bay, who over the years has trafficked in a great many varieties of excess: massively scaled kiddie gizmo excess (the “Transformers” films), apocalyptic sci-fi excess (“Armageddon”), fake-authentic historical excess (“Pearl Harbor”),...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

All the Old Knives review: A slow-burn espionage thriller with great-looking stars

Like milkmen and travel agents, sophisticated adult dramas have long been lamented as a casualty of the 21st century: not yet entirely lost, maybe, but on the endangered species list. So there are high hopes for a movie like All the Old Knives, with its beautifully turned-out fortysomething stars and high-toned production values. Instead, the elegant but ambiguous result (streaming on Amazon Prime Video this Friday) often feels caught between ideas and execution — a Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy with more sex and less sense, brushing up against the deeper, more satisfying film that might have been.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Father of Manchester Arena victim tells of moment ‘world fell apart’

The father of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett has described how his “world fell apart” when he discovered his son was missing after the attack.Paul Hett spoke to ITV documentary Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing about the moment he found out his 29-year-old son had been at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017 when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 people.Mr Hett said: “The next morning I got up, jumped in the car, put the radio on and they were saying there had been a bomb at the Manchester Arena.“I remember thinking how absolutely awful...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Mark Wahlberg Opens up About Losing His Mother Alma While Filming 'Father Stu'

Ahead of the premiere of Mark Wahlberg's new movie Father Stu, the Four Brothers actor is opening up about losing his mother while filming the project. His mother, Alma Wahlberg, died in 2021. Wahlberg sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in an interview that will air on April 10 to discuss the emotional toll losing his beloved mother took. Despite such, he used the love he had for his mother to push through filming. The movie premieres on Wednesday, April 13.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Michael Bay's High-Octane 'Ambulance' Is a Thrill

At this point, if you decide to go see a Michael Bay movie, you know what you're in for. The director's patented "Bayhem" is always on full display, whether it's cars crashing into things and exploding, or cars turning into robots and exploding, or people built like cars walking away from actual cars that are exploding. This is the wild, dumb, reptile brain stuff that movies are built on, and Michael Bay is an expert at making it all look as incredible and ridiculous as possible. His new film, Ambulance (stylized as AmbuLAnce, a very funny thing to say out loud), is all of this and more, mixing together a heist plot and a family drama inside the crucible that is a speeding ambulance tearing its way down the highways of Los Angeles.
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

977K+
Followers
143K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy