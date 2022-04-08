ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Desert is free to keep for a limited time

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
Anyone with even a passing interest in MMORPGs should take advantage of Black Desert’s limited-time free deal.

Black Desert will be free-to-keep until April 13, 2022, at 10 A.M. PDT // 1 P.M. EDT // 5 P.M. GMT. Unlike other MMORPG free trials like what’s currently happening with New World, you get to keep Black Desert permanently at no extra cost. The offer is available on Black Desert’s official storefront and Steam.

This offer will also give you access to the Eternal Winter expansion, which came out this week. It adds new zones, monsters, and tons of sweet gear. After all, half the appeal of any good MMORPG is the loot.

Black Desert came out several years ago and was a massive hit in Korea. In the west, it’s nowhere near as big as World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy 14, or Lost Ark, but it’s pretty different from either of those. PvP is Black Desert’s primary appeal, though it also has a thriving economy if market board antics are your thing.

So if you’re in dire need of a new adventure, it can’t hurt to give Black Desert a shot. Its character creator is incredibly robust and fun to play around with, if nothing else.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

