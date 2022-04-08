The 50 best movies streaming on Netflix (April 2022)

It’s April! And that means it’s time to check out some of the best offerings from Netflix’s movie offerings, from classics to some new flicks that the service is premiering. Unless we’ve noted an arrival date, these are available now.

Not a Netflix member? You can sign up here.

Also: Here’s how to hack Netflix using category codes to find every movie and series offered in a specific genre, down to very specific categories.

You can also check out some of our other lists of culture content if you’re looking for a fun way to entertain yourself or kill some time:

Away we go with what to watch on Netflix in April:

1

Don't Look Up

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. (IMDb)

2

The Power of the Dog

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. (IMDb)

3

Uncut Gems

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hope of staying afloat and alive. (IMDb)

4

Moneyball

Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players. (IMDb)

5

The Dark Knight

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice. (IMDb)

6

The Shawshank Redemption

Two imprisoned men bond over a number of years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency. (IMDb)

7

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. (IMDb)

8

Into The Wild

After graduating from Emory University, top student and athlete Christopher McCandless abandons his possessions, gives his entire $24,000 savings account to charity and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness. Along the way, Christopher encounters a series of characters that shape his life. (IMDb)

9

Taxi Driver

A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuels his urge for violent action. (IMDb)

10

The Social Network

As Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg creates the social networking site that would become known as Facebook, he is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea, and by the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business. (IMDb)

11

Phantom Thread

Set in 1950s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover. (IMDb)

12

Coach Carter

Controversy surrounds high school basketball coach Ken Carter after he benches his entire team for breaking their academic contract with him. (IMDb)

13

The Blind Side

The story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family. (IMDb)

14

tick, tick ... BOOM!

On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. (IMDb)

15

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles. (IMDb)

16

Nightcrawler (Apr. 10)

When Louis Bloom, a con man desperate for work, muscles into the world of L.A. crime journalism, he blurs the line between observer and participant to become the star of his own story. (IMDb)

17

Stand By Me

After the death of one of his friends, a writer recounts a childhood journey with his friends to find the body of a missing boy. (IMDb)

18

Lady Bird

In 2002, an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California. (IMDb)

19

Midnight in Paris

While on a trip to Paris with his fiancée’s family, a nostalgic screenwriter finds himself mysteriously going back to the 1920s every day at midnight. (IMDb)

20

The Master

A Naval veteran arrives home from war unsettled and uncertain of his future – until he is tantalized by the Cause and its charismatic leader. (IMDb)

21

Her (Apr. 1)

In a near future, a lonely writer develops an unlikely relationship with an operating system designed to meet his every need. (IMDb)

22

The Irishman

Hitman Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family. (IMDb)

23

Bonnie and Clyde

Bored waitress Bonnie Parker falls in love with an ex-con named Clyde Barrow and together they start a violent crime spree through the country, stealing cars and robbing banks. (IMDb)

24

Paddington

A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven. (IMDb)

25

Hairspray

Pleasantly plump teenager Tracy Turnblad teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show. (IMDb)

26

Hail, Caesar!

A Hollywood fixer in the 1950s works to keep the studio’s stars in line. (IMDb)

27

Full Metal Jacket (Apr. 1)

A pragmatic U.S. Marine observes the dehumanizing effects the Vietnam War has on his fellow recruits from their brutal boot camp training to the bloody street fighting in Hue. (IMDb)

28

Casino Royale

After earning 00 status and a licence to kill, secret agent James Bond sets out on his first mission as 007. Bond must defeat a private banker funding terrorists in a high-stakes game of poker at Casino Royale, Montenegro. (IMDb)

29

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. (IMDb)

30

True Grit

A stubborn teenager enlists the help of a tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father’s murderer. (IMDb)

31

Love Actually

Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England. (IMDb)

32

Any Given Sunday

A behind-the-scenes look at the life-and-death struggles of modern-day gladiators and those who lead them. (IMDb)

33

Free Willy

When a boy learns that a beloved killer whale is to be killed by the aquarium owners, the boy risks everything to free the whale. (IMDb)

34

Roma

A year in the life of a middle-class family’s maid in Mexico City in the early 1970s. (IMDb)

35

Saving Private Ryan (Apr. 1)

Following the Normandy Landings, a group of U.S. soldiers go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. (IMDb)

36

The Meyerowitz Stories

An estranged family gathers together in New York City for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father. (IMDb)

37

Les Misérables

In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. The decision changes their lives forever. (IMDb)

38

V for Vendetta

In a future British dystopian society, a shadowy freedom fighter, known only by the alias of “V”, plots to overthrow the tyrannical government – with the help of a young woman. (IMDb)

39

Inception (Apr. 1)

A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O., but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster. (IMDb)

40

Zoolander

At the end of his career, a clueless fashion model is brainwashed to kill the Prime Minister of Malaysia. (IMDb)

41

Top Gun

As students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom. (IMDb)

42

Crip Camp

Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a landmark movement. (IMDb)

43

The Lost Daughter

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past. (IMDb)

44

Da 5 Bloods

Four African-American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. (IMDb)

45

There Will Be Blood

A story of family, religion, hatred, oil and madness, focusing on a turn-of-the-century prospector in the early days of the business. (IMDb)

46

Trust No One: The Hunt For the Crypto King

A group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them. (IMDb)

47

Sorry To Bother You

In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a universe of greed. (IMDb)

48

Girl, Interrupted

Based on writer Susanna Kaysen’s account of her 18-month stay at a mental hospital in the late 1960s. (IMDb)

49

Little Women (1994)

The March sisters live and grow in post-Civil War America. (IMDb)

50

Always Be My Maybe