First on the Moon program inspires recycling

NASA is on the hunt for a second lunar lander - to be used as an alternative to SpaceX Starship - as the agency steps up its plans for longer-term exploration of the moon. The agency said it will send the first woman and first person of color to the surface of the moon in a SpaceX vehicle, but added that future missions will be split between the Elon Musk-owned firm and whoever wins the bid to build the alternative.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 17 DAYS AGO