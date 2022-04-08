ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

First on the Moon program inspires recycling

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

WAPAKONETA — First on the Moon will be hosting a free, public Facebook...

GreenwichTime

Astronaut Chris Hadfield tests a lunar rover that could be used on future Mars expeditions

Besides being an astronaut, Chris Hadfield is a celebrity. The engineer, musician and former Canadian Air Force pilot wowed us a few years ago with his rendition of David Bowie's “Space Oddity” from the International Space Station (ISS) . During his career at NASA he was part of two missions to space (STS-74 and STS75) and later spent more than four months on the ISS where he had enormous media exposure.
ASTRONOMY
Mashed

This Was The First Meal Ever Eaten On The Moon

When Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin first stepped foot onto the moon in 1969, the monumental occasion opened up a world of opportunities for the future. With that, humankind was intrigued by the mystery around what astronauts ate in space. According to Business Insider, the first person to enter outer...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA is looking for ANOTHER company to build it a lunar lander in addition to SpaceX as part of the Artemis program that will see the first woman and person of color land on the moon by 2026

NASA is on the hunt for a second lunar lander - to be used as an alternative to SpaceX Starship - as the agency steps up its plans for longer-term exploration of the moon. The agency said it will send the first woman and first person of color to the surface of the moon in a SpaceX vehicle, but added that future missions will be split between the Elon Musk-owned firm and whoever wins the bid to build the alternative.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A 'rogue rocket' collided with the Moon, causing a crater

A rare piece of space debris collided with the moon last month, causing a crater on the moon's surface, the first piece of space junk to cause a crater on the moon, according to National Geographic. Around 7:25 a.m. ET on March 4, experts estimate, a discarded rocket stage that's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

ESA plans to make the first oxygen on the moon

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A machine for making oxygen on the moon is heading to space. The European Space Agency (ESA) is building...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Moon junk, kids’ COVID antibodies and ‘first stars’ debate

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Children infected with SARS-CoV-2 are about half as likely as adults to produce antibodies against the virus, despite having similar symptoms and levels of virus in their bodies, according to a small study in Australia (Z. Q. Toh et al. JAMA Netw. Open 5, e221313; 2022).
SCIENCE
Space.com

Private Ax-1 astronauts on SpaceX capsule to mint NFT artwork in space

The astronauts of the first-ever fully private crewed mission to the International Space Station will commemorate their groundbreaking flight with some digital artwork. The Ax-1 mission, which was organized by Houston company Axiom Space, launched on Friday (April 8) and arrived at the orbiting lab on Saturday morning (April 9). The mission is flying on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa to finish Moon rocket fuel test after technical issues forced delay

After technical issues forced Nasa to halt an important test of its massive Moon rocket, the space agency will try again following the Axiom-1 mission scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral at the end of the week.Although the “wet dress rehearsal” suffered pauses on both Sunday and Monday, testing of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are still going according to plan, space agency officials said in a press call.“The rocket is fine. The spacecraft is fine,” Michael Serafin, Nasa’s Artemis mission manager, said during the call. Artemis is the name of the Nasa program that aims...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WINKNEWS.com

NASA rolling out the Artemis 1 moon rocket for the first time

It is rolling toward the future of space. On Thursday, NASA’s new moon rocket, Artemis One, began its first journey to the launch pad. It is a significant step toward getting us back to the moon. Six million pounds and taller than the statue of liberty, NASA’s most powerful...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

It’s not always easy to live in the hidden town of Rockton, something Detective Casey Duncan knows firsthand. Tucked away in the Yukon wilderness, the community survives―and thrives―because the residents’ many secrets stay just that―secret. But what happens when these secrets start to come out? Overnight, no one is safe. It’s not a question of if your secret will come out―but when.
LIMA, OH

