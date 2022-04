Hey! My name is Layla Austin and I’m a senior at southern Nash Highschool. During my four years at Southern Nash I have been blessed with wonder staff and classmates who push me to grow as an individual. I’ve enjoyed playing on the Varsity soccer team, Varsity cheer team, and being involved in several of the clubs our school has to offer. My favorite subject in school is english. I have very amazing and supportive parents that have given my 2 sisters and 4 brothers. I value my relationship with God and finding my purpose in the world. I’m attending North Carolina State University and hope to one day start up my own business and travel around the world.

