WEIRTON, W.Va. — Hancock County Special Olympics is conducting a charity basketball game Saturday against the Weirton Fire Department. "Just get them out there playing the sport they love to watch and now play,” Carla Lada-Hull, with Hancock County Special Olympics, said. “Just hearing people cheer for them and seeing their eyes light up when they finally do make a basket, it's perfect."

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO