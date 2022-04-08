Lake City breaks ground on second fire station

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - –The City of Cave City has broken ground on three sites in Chapatcha Industrial Park. Chapatcha Park is a 44-acre industrial park located in Cave City off I-65. Over the last several years, Park developments have included an access road and utility installation including water, sewer, electric, and gas. The Park has also undergone significant due diligence including Phase I Environmental, Geo-Technical, and Geo Physical testing. All this preparation has prepared the park for this next step to include grading roughly 30 acres making the Park shovel ready. The investment will provide up to three marketable sites and add an industrial park gateway sign.

CAVE CITY, KY ・ 20 DAYS AGO