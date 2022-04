Having your season end in sudden death overtime is a hard pill to swallow, especially when it comes at the NCAA Frozen Four. All that work, a whole season of hockey and it ends in the blink of an eye. But perhaps signing your first NHL contract and making your pro debut can assuage some of that disappointment. That’s what Seattle Kraken top prospect Matty Beniers is wrestling with after his University of Michigan Wolverines were eliminated in overtime by Denver at the Frozen Four in Boston Thursday afternoon.

