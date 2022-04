Sometimes you're up for cooking a meal that requires multiple pots and pans. Other times (we're looking at you, Monday night) you want your entire meal to come together in one pot. One-pot recipes—usually made in a Dutch oven or maybe a sheet pan or skillet—have been trendy for awhile, but the history of one-pot cooking dates back thousands of years across many different cuisines and was traditionally done in tangines or another type of clay pot.

RECIPES ・ 24 DAYS AGO