ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction on the Riverfront Park project in Elmira, including a new splash pad, has reportedly begun after delays late last year. As of April 4, crews were seen putting up site fencing and beginning some demolition along the trail along the Chemung River in downtown Elmira. The project will include a splash pad as seen in renderings provided by Chemung County. As reported in June 2021, the splash pad is expected to be built by Fountain People from San Marcos, Tx. The cost of just the splash pad was expected to cost about $59,000.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO