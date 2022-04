A 4-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the “head area” in the Gresham neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting took place in the 8200 block of South Green Street about 10:05 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park by family members and then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No other information was available Friday afternoon.