His hauler broke down going to final practice. But Brenden Queen hopes car has better luck in bid for another Langley Speedway title.

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Driver Brenden Queen celebrates his win of the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway in Hampton on Saturday July 18, 2020. John C. Clark/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Brenden Queen could only laugh Friday morning as car after car sped past like he was standing still, which, in fact, he was.

Queen, the two-time defending Langley Speedway Late Model champion, stood on the shoulder of Route 134 in Hampton, about three miles from the track, because the hauler carrying his 2020 and ‘21 championship cars had broken an axle. That delayed his final practice ahead of the Late Model “Opening Night 100.”

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway will also open its 72nd season of stock car racing at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a Champ Kart 20, Super Truck 25, Super Street 40 and Enduro 30. Queen will begin his quest in the feature race to join Elton Sawyer (1983-85) and C.E. Falk (2009-11) as the only drivers in track history to win three consecutive Late Model titles.

In between assisting the transfer of his cars from the hauler to a smaller trailer on Friday, enabling him to make it to practice, Queen, 24, a Chesapeake native and longshoreman, did his first media interview on a roadside. He often describes the past two seasons on Langley’s 4/10-mile oval as “magic,” but was asked if Friday might be a sign it’s wearing off.

Is the breakdown an omen for the season?

This is what championship teams are made of — unloading cars on the side of the road! Unfortunately, we’ve gotten pretty good at this the past couple of races, because we’ve had a lot of bad luck on the trailer. I look at it this way: You don’t want bad luck, but if it’s going to happen, then happen before we get to the track. Hopefully that’s my bad luck for the weekend, and the car gets to the track and is pretty fast.

What’s it like to become the guy with the target on your back?

Unlike last year (having won the 2020 championship with no points-race wins), I don’t feel like I have something to prove. This year I’m more thankful than nervous, thankful to have a shot at being the third person to win three championships in a row and thankful to be the defending champion.

It’s special to be the one people are looking at and asking: “What is he going to do?” I came out of nowhere the last two years and stole the thunder, and the Edwards brothers (Danny and Greg) want it back. If one of the Edwards’s wins the title they tie my crew chief (Phil Warren) for most championships with seven, so I’m motivated to keep that from happening.

Where have you improved the most these past two seasons?

I’d say the biggest thing is maturity. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve accepted I don’t have the money to go to the next (NASCAR) level and I want to be the guy to beat in the Late Model world. I think the maturity came with, hey, I might not lead the first 20 laps but if I put myself in position with 30 to go I can win. Five years ago I felt I needed to lead every lap and win every race.

How does the lack of tire availability, widespread everywhere, change preparation?

It changes a lot. We’re not getting any practice tires. The first time we’ll put new tires on is qualifying, so we’ll have four new tires for qualifying and the race. Everything I have (for practice) has more than a race on it.

You can say, “That’s what you’re going to have at the end of the race, so it should be good,” but the problem is a new batch of tires changes the balance of a car in different ways. You can’t put a new set on and prepare yourself for (how they’ll affect the race). You don’t have what I call a “judgment set” of tires, but everybody is in the same boat.

What would you say about your competition at Langley?

I swear, it’s the toughest in the nation. It’s not just the competitors, it’s the track. It’s so flat and abrasive it’s got all the variables in one. Then you throw in the Edwards brothers, who have six championships apiece. I have a picture of myself on Greg Edwards’ car as a baby, so that shows you how many laps they have.

Same with (two-time champion) Mark Wertz and all those other guys. The field we get is incredible and then you throw in guys like Woody Howard and Nick Smith who can win any week they show up. At Langley you have more cars on track that can win compared to other tracks.

Opening Night at Langley Speedway

Where: Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, 11 Dale Lemonds Dr., Hampton

What: Five stock car races - Pepsi Opening Night Late Model 100, Champ Kart 20, Super Truck 25, Super Street 40, Enduro 30.

When: Gates open at noon, practice at 2 p.m., qualifying at 4:30 p.m., first race at 7 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $15, Military $13, Seniors (65 and older) $13, Kids (ages 6-12) $7.

IN THIS ARTICLE
