Strang Hall’s parent sets summer opening for location in downtown KC

Strang Chef Collectives has pushed back the opening date for its new culinary offering inside Kansas City’s Lightwell office tower.

A restaurant concept similar to a food hall was supposed to open on the ground floor of the office building in March or April, but several factors pushed it back, including supply chain challenges with sourcing products and equipment and the design phase.

The restaurant, which will be called The Strang Chef Collective, now plans to open in early July in the space formerly occupied by Jason’s Deli.

Strang Chef Collectives, formerly known as Menlo Food Labs, wanted to ensure the 4,805-square-foot space had the right layout and look. Plus, designing kitchens that can meet the needs of multiple chefs is unique, Strang Chef Collectives CEO Shawn Craft said.

Demolition work has been completed, he said, and construction should start in the next two weeks.

The Lightwell location marks Strang Chef Collectives’ second chef collective companywide and in the metro. The first, Strang Hall, opened in Overland Park in December 2019 and can accommodate six chef-driven kitchens.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.