Pontoon Beach, IL

Four face felony charges

By Scott Cousins
 2 days ago
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – Methamphetamine- and theft-related felony charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office against a Pontoon Beach man.

Jacob L. Bronaugh, 25, was charged April 7 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony; and obstruction of identification, a Class A misdemeanor.

The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.

According to court documents, on April 6 Bronaugh was found to be in possession of between 5-15 grams of methamphetamine; and provided a false name to a Pontoon Beach police officer.

Bail was set at $50,000.

In an unrelated case, Rodney G. Hessenauer Jr., 34, and Kimberly A. Barrios, 46, both of the same address in Sorento, were each charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class 3 felonies.

The cases were presented by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.

According to court documents, on Aug. 4 the two were found to be in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Bail was set at $15,000 each.

In a separate case, Cody M. Huddleston Gibbs, 21, of East Alton, was charged with unlawful use of credit cards, a Class 4 felony.

The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.

According to court documents, on March 29 Huddleston Gibbs allegedly used a credit card belonging to another person to purchase items valued at less than $300 without the cardholder’s permission.

Bail was set at $20,000.

Comments / 0

Pontoon Beach man charged with attacking security guard

EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony. According to court documents, Devaun D. Clay, 24, struck a private security guard in the arm with a knife and struck the same guard in the face multiple times with a closed fist. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. Bail was set at $50,000.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
