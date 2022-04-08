Liam's List: Giants opening day, Beat Bobby Flay and Horn Barbecue

SF GIANTS: OPENING DAY

It’s a big day for Giants fans and local businesses as Oracle Park welcomes back the faithful orange and black. It’s a tasty day too for foodies with new carnival-style food offerings at the ballpark including Mission-style bacon-wrapped hot dogs, a Frito Pie, boozy slushies and a popcorn stand with choices from ghost pepper to grape! Yummy. There will be no Buster Posey behind home plate but the 2021 Western Division champs will be ready and amped to play ball and take on Miami Marlins. See you at the ballpark . 1:35pm first pitch .

EVENT: SF RESTAURANT WEEK

Get your reservation now for San Francisco Restaurant Week running through Sunday. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse cuisine through special prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. It’s a great way to explore new restaurants in new neighborhoods and support those who during the pandemic supported us and continued to make our tummies happy. Head to the website for a list of participating restaurants and yummy menu details.

BOOK : HORN BARBECUE

James Beard nominee and pitmaster extraordinaire Matt Horn has released his first cookbook . It’s awesome and thanks to Chef Horn, now any backyard cook can master genuine smoke-cooked barbeque. There are 70 amazing recipes plus a stack of tips, tricks, and down-home barbeque wisdom. Matt Horn, one of Food & Wine’s ten “Best New Chefs” for 2021, is the most exciting new talent in American barbecue in years. Enjoy his BBQ in person at his brick and mortar joint (former home of Brown Sugar Kitchen) on Mandalay Parkway, Oakland.

Liam and chef Matt Horn outside Horn Barbecue and reading's Horn's new cook book. Photo credit Liam Mayclem

BOOK: SHAQ’S FAMILY STYLE

A basketball legend and successful businessman who can now add cookbook author to his resume. Shaq loves comfort food: mac and cheese, grits, grilled cheese sandwich, fried chicken and more and his favorites are now yours for the making.

TV: BEAT BOBBY FLAY

Rock star chef Mathew Dolan of 25 Lusk in San Francisco took on the big dog in Beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network this past week. To get to the final was something and the way Chef Dolan performed was nothing short of impressive. His lobster taco seemed to win the vote of the judges but then the moment of truth - our hometown Chef was defeated by Flay. However, Mathew was not really defeated, as he showed up like a champ at one of the biggest arenas in T.V. food competition. He triumphed just by making it through grueling auditions and a demanding shoot schedule. Chef Dolan is a fighter of the fighting Irish kind and at Thursday’s viewing party at Local Tap he won over many hearts. Team Dolan all the way. See the final moment with Chef Dolan V Bobby Flay here .

EVENT: CMT AWARDS

Get ready to go country this Monday at the CMT Awards from Nashville. The line-up is stacked to the gills with a roster of some of this year’s nominees and some winners from awards shows past. In music news it’s just been revealed that Kenny Chesney will close out the show, marking his first return to the CMT stage in seven years. The country crooner will be performing his hit song, "Beers in Mexico. Good luck one and all and Yee haw!

FUNDRAISER: BEYOND DIFFERENCES

Celebrate Beyond Differences 2022 Spring Gala “ Rising to the Moment ”. Enjoy an evening out at one of the Bay Area's most popular new restaurants, The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina or join us virtually and participate in real-time from home! I am honored to serve as MC and auctioneer.

