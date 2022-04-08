ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Liam's List: Giants opening day, Beat Bobby Flay and Horn Barbecue

By Liam Mayclem
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UB91G_0f3enpnW00

SF GIANTS: OPENING DAY
It’s a big day for Giants fans and local businesses as Oracle Park welcomes back the faithful orange and black. It’s a tasty day too for foodies with new carnival-style food offerings at the ballpark including Mission-style bacon-wrapped hot dogs, a Frito Pie, boozy slushies and a popcorn stand with choices from ghost pepper to grape! Yummy. There will be no Buster Posey behind home plate but the 2021 Western Division champs will be ready and amped to play ball and take on Miami Marlins. See you at the ballpark . 1:35pm first pitch .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

EVENT: SF RESTAURANT WEEK
Get your reservation now for San Francisco Restaurant Week running through Sunday. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse cuisine through special prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. It’s a great way to explore new restaurants in new neighborhoods and support those who during the pandemic supported us and continued to make our tummies happy. Head to the website for a list of participating restaurants and yummy menu details.

BOOK : HORN BARBECUE
James Beard nominee and pitmaster extraordinaire Matt Horn has released his first cookbook . It’s awesome and thanks to Chef Horn, now any backyard cook can master genuine smoke-cooked barbeque. There are 70 amazing recipes plus a stack of tips, tricks, and down-home barbeque wisdom. Matt Horn, one of Food & Wine’s ten “Best New Chefs” for 2021, is the most exciting new talent in American barbecue in years. Enjoy his BBQ in person at his brick and mortar joint (former home of Brown Sugar Kitchen) on Mandalay Parkway, Oakland.

Liam and chef Matt Horn outside Horn Barbecue and reading's Horn's new cook book. Photo credit Liam Mayclem

BOOK: SHAQ’S FAMILY STYLE
A basketball legend and successful businessman who can now add cookbook author to his resume. Shaq loves comfort food: mac and cheese, grits, grilled cheese sandwich, fried chicken and more and his favorites are now yours for the making.

TV: BEAT BOBBY FLAY
Rock star chef Mathew Dolan of 25 Lusk in San Francisco took on the big dog in Beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network this past week. To get to the final was something and the way Chef Dolan performed was nothing short of impressive. His lobster taco seemed to win the vote of the judges but then the moment of truth - our hometown Chef was defeated by Flay. However, Mathew was not really defeated, as he showed up like a champ at one of the biggest arenas in T.V. food competition. He triumphed just by making it through grueling auditions and a demanding shoot schedule. Chef Dolan is a fighter of the fighting Irish kind and at Thursday’s viewing party at Local Tap he won over many hearts. Team Dolan all the way. See the final moment with Chef Dolan V Bobby Flay here .

EVENT: CMT AWARDS
Get ready to go country this Monday at the CMT Awards from Nashville. The line-up is stacked to the gills with a roster of some of this year’s nominees and some winners from awards shows past. In music news it’s just been revealed that Kenny Chesney will close out the show, marking his first return to the CMT stage in seven years. The country crooner will be performing his hit song, "Beers in Mexico. Good luck one and all and Yee haw!

FUNDRAISER: BEYOND DIFFERENCES
Celebrate Beyond Differences 2022 Spring Gala “ Rising to the Moment ”. Enjoy an evening out at one of the Bay Area's most popular new restaurants, The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina or join us virtually and participate in real-time from home! I am honored to serve as MC and auctioneer.

Liam's List premieres Fridays on KPIX and is also available to download via iTunes. Please email ideas to me at liam@liammayclemproductions.com.

Facebook: @liammayclem
Instagram: @liammayclem
Twitter: @liammayclem

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Bobby Flay Dips Fried Chicken In Buttermilk

Professional chefs learn a slew of different techniques through the years, which they often develop based on their own trial and error. While there are countless ways to prepare a dish, you'll almost never find two chefs who do it the exact same way. Bobbly Flay has been a renowned...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Bobby Flay's Burger Chain Might Soon Come To A City Near You

Are you tired of watching Bobby Flay create one delectable dish after another when you don't get to taste a single one for yourself? Yes, the temptation to lick the television screen can get overwhelming at times — especially if you reside in one of those sleepy towns whose idea of a gourmet night out is forgoing the giant golden arches for a hot turkey sandwich with a snowball-like mound of mashed taters on the side. While there's nothing wrong with the down-home cooking at the greasy spoon, your more-sophisticated-than-most palate longs for the finely-crafted flavors that only a celebrity chef can concoct. You crave the creations of Bobby Flay. In fact, you want one of Bobby's burgers.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Just Visited Bobby Flay's Vegas Restaurant

It's said, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," but Buddy Valastro doesn't appear to be following that mantra. The "Cake Boss" star is currently visiting Sin City — where Eater reports he has three different eateries and another café on the way – and he hasn't been shy about sharing parts of his trip with his fans on social media.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SheKnows

Iron Chef Bobby Flay Just Gave the TikTok-Famous Pesto Eggs a Spicy Twist

Around this time last year, TikTok feeds were flooded with green-hued pesto eggs served on a thick slice of sourdough bread. The food hack was easy: Simply cook up a couple tablespoons of pesto, then crack open a couple eggs and add directly to the cooked-down pesto. As the sunny-side-up eggs cook, sprinkle some salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes; flip, then slide onto your toasted bread, add a shake or two more of red pepper, and dive right in.
TV & VIDEOS
96.1 The Eagle

Jack to Jill: New York Ballparks Unveil New Face on Classic Snack

Peanuts and Cracker Jack's: you can't buy one at a baseball game, without buying the other. Every baseball fan has heard, and probably sang, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, at one time or another. As you sing it, you reach the pitch for the concession stand, in which the singer requests you (who we never meet) to buy them some peanuts and Cracker Jack's. It's a song that has been sung for generations, and a snack that has been consumed just as long.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Michael Mina
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Bobby Flay
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Officially Get Married (Pics)

People reports that Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera officially got married today at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The two spoke with People about the wedding and how it all came together. Here are highlights:. Cabrera on the non-traditional wedding: “It’s very us. The whole thing’s meant to bring...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Miami Marlins#Food Drink#Sf Giants#Oracle Park#Frito Pie#Western Division#Kcbs Radio#Sf Restaurant Week#Horn Barbecue James Beard#Pitmaster#Food Wine
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois Squirrel Enjoys Entire Hot Dog Bun Just In Time For Baseball Season

Imagine you're at a baseball game this Spring and a few seats over is a squirrel eating a jumbo hot dog just like a human. Yeah, I can imagine it. I saw it with my own eyes. Baseball season is in full swing and just about everybody is getting ready for their favorite teams to come to a stadium near them! It's always fun to get some hot dogs, nachos, and peanuts to eat during the games.
ILLINOIS STATE
SPORTbible

Fans Shocked After Discovering Stadium Selling Burger For $25,000

Sports fans were left feeling understandably perplexed after discovering a baseball stadium selling a burger for a whopping $25,000 (£19,200). And you thought Salt Bae's £100 'golden burger' was dear!. The expensive dish comes courtesy of baseball team Atlanta Braves, who announced they'll be selling the bonkers burger...
BASEBALL
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy