Charlotte, NC

This Restaurant Has The Best Cheesecake In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just for you.

LoveFood searched the country for the most decadent slice of cheesecake, compiling a list of the best in each state because, as the site states, "Who can resist a heavenly slice of cheesecake with its crumbly base and refreshing cream filling?"

So which bakery has the best cheesecake in North Carolina?

Dressler's

The best slice of the creamy dessert that you can find in North Carolina can be found at Dressler's as their Mom's Cheesecake was named the best of the best. There are two Dressler's locations around North Carolina. Find your nearest location at the website .

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"At swanky restaurant Dressler's which has one location in Huntersville and another in Charlotte, you can find a cheesecake on the dessert menu that customers describes as 'stupidly good.' Mom's Cheesecake features a Graham cracker crust and silk smooth baked filling with notes of cinnamon."

Check out the full list here to see the best cheesecake in each state.

Charlotte, NC
All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

