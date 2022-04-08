GUIDE: National park sites in the tri-state area

Looking to head outdoors as the weather gets warmer? Why not "find your park" at one of the national park sites in our region - here is a guide of national park sites in the tri-state area.

**Please note that parks may continue having limited access or closures due to the pandemic. Click HERE for general pandemic info regarding National Park Service units.

NEW YORK

Governors Island National Monument

The National Park Service manages 22 acres of Governors Island in New York City, including early American fortifications Fort Jay and Castle Williams.

Ferry locations:

Manhattan - Battery Maritime Building 10 South St.New York, NY

Brooklyn - Pier 6 Atlantic Avenue and Brooklyn Bridge Park

Standard operating hours: Open to the public year-round every day from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Federal Hall National Memorial

Federal Hall in New York City served as the home of the first Congress, the Supreme Court and executive branch offices. President George Washington took the oath of office there.

Location: 26 Wall St. New York, NY 10005

Standard operating hours: Open year-round, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pandemic operations: Temporarily closed for infrastructure repairs.

General Grant National Memorial

General Grant National Memorial contains Grant's Tomb and serves as a tribute to the Civil War general who roess to president of the U.S. in the years following the war.

Location: Riverside Park in Manhattan, near Riverside Drive and West 122nd Street

Standard operating Hours: Visitor center open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mausoleum open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pandemic operations: Phased reopening.

Statue of Liberty National Monument/Ellis Island

The Statue of Liberty sits in New York harbor and has been a symbol of freedom and America. Ellis Island was a major immigration hub in the late 1800s and early 1900s and now houses a museum to those immigrants' experiences.

Liberty Island and Ellis Island are open every day. It is advised that visitors board a ferry from Battery Park or Liberty State Park before 1 p.m.

Liberty State Park - 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Battery Park - 1 Battery Place, New York, NY 10004

Pandemic operations: Limited reopening.

Castle Clinton National Monument

Castle Clinton has served a number of functions since its original purpose as a fortification during the War of 1812. It's served as an entertainment hub, an aquariium and an immigration depot. It today serves as a launching pad for many of the visitors to the Statue of Liberty.

Location: Battery Park - 1 Battery Place New York, NY 10004

Standard operating Hours: Open every day but Thanksgiving and Christmas - 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pandemic operations: Reopened with increasing access.

Home of Franklin D Roosevelt National Historic Site

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was born in Hyde Park and the location played a role in much of the rest of his life. Adjoining the home property is FDR's presidential library.

Location: 4097 Albany Post Road Hyde Park, NY 12538

Standard operating hours: Tours of the home available Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitor center open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grounds open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site

This site pays tribute to Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the most influential women in U.S history, and preserves her home.

Location: 54 Valkill Park Road Hyde Park, NY 12538

Pandemic operations: Building closed. Grounds open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site

Vanderbilt Mansion is among the oldest Hudson River estates, built just before 1900 for Frederick William Vanderbilt, grandson to American business magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt.

Location: 119 Vanderbilt Park Road Hyde Park, NY 12538

Standard operating hours: Mansion open only by guided tour seven days a week. Visitor Center open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pandemic operations: Tours available Thursday through Monday. Visitor center open daily.

St. Paul's Church National Historic Site

St. Paul's is an 18th century church in Mount Vernon that served as a hospital during the Revolutionary War. The adjoining historic cemetery contains gravestones dating back to the early 1700s.

Location: 897 South Columbus Ave. Mount Vernon, NY

Standard operating hours: Early Jan. - late June: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and second Saturday of each month, 12-4 p.m. Early July - late Dec.: Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pandemic operations: Tours available of museum and historic church, reservation required.

Sagamore Hill National Historic Site

President Theodore Roosevelt's Long Island home was known as his summer White House. The National Park Service preserves his home, an accompanying museum and the grounds of his estate - including trails through the adjoining woods and down to the beach.

Location: 12 Sagamore Hill Road Oyster Bay, NY 11771

Standard operating Hours: Grounds of Sagamore Hill open daily year-round from sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. There is no fee to visit the grounds. House tours by advanced reservation only.

Pandemic operations: Roosevelt home tours available by advanced reservation. Old Orchard Museum closed.

Hamilton Grange National Memorial

Though founding father Alexander Hamilton lived at Hamilton Grange for only two years before his death, the home is preserved to honor Hamilton's legacy and role in shaping the nation.

Location: Saint Nicholas Park in Manhattan - 414 West 141st Street between Convent and St. Nicholas avenues

Standard operating hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday year-round, except on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Pandemic operations: Indoor areas closed. Rose garden and grounds open.

African Burial Ground National Monument

Construction at the site in the 1990s led to the rediscovery of a burial ground containing "upwards of 15,000 intact skeletal remains of enslaved and free Africans who lived and worked in colonial New York." The site honors the memory of the free and enslaved Africans buried there and puts into focus the role of slavery in New York.

Location: 290 Broadway New York, NY 10007

Standard operating hours: Indoor visitor center and exhibitions - Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outdoor memorial - Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site

President Theodore Roosevelt was born in a town house in New York City. Though the original home was demolished, Roosevelt's boyhood home was recreated and serves as a tribute to his life, with a special focus on his early days.

Location: 28 E. 20th St. New York, NY 10003

Standard operating hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is open on Federal Holidays except for: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Pandemic operations: Closed.

Fire Island National Seashore

Fire Island National Seashore preserves the ocean and bay shorelines of Fire Island as well as its dunes and maritime forests. The site also includes the historic William Floyd Estate and Fire Island Lighthouse.

Visit website for car, ferry and train travel options to areas and visitor centers.

Stonewall National Monument

Stonewall National Monument is one of the newest national park sites and the first dedicated to spotlighting the LGBT rights movement. The park is seated across from the Stonewall Inn, the site of the historic Stonewall Uprising.

Standard operating hours: Christopher Park is open daily from approximately 6 a.m. to sunset. Closes at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

CONNECTICUT

Weir Farm National Historical Park

Weir Farm preserves the home, studio and property of American artist Julian Alden Weir. Visitors can immerse themselves in the home and property that inspired much of Weir's art.

Location: 735 Nod Hill Road Wilton, CT 06897

Standard operating hours: Grounds are open daily from sunrise to sunset, year-round. Check website for seasonal offerings.

NEW JERSEY

Paterson Great Falls National Historical Site

Paterson Great Falls spotlights Paterson's history as America's first planned industrial city and the Great Falls for which it's named.

Location: 72 McBride Ave. Extension Paterson, NJ 07501

Standard operating hours: Outdoor areas of the park open year-round sunrise to sunset.

Thomas Edison National Historical Park

Thomas Edison's home and workshop were in New Jersey. The National Park Service preserves these buildings and marks Edison's life and the technological advancements that grew forth from his workshop.

Location: 211 Main Street West Orange, NJ 07052

General operating hours: Visit website for more information and seasonal operations.

Pandemic operations: Some visitor facilities reopened at Laboratory Complex and Glenmont Estate grounds are open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours of Glenmont Estate not available.

Morristown National Historical Park

Morristown National Historical Park honors the New Jersey winter encampment of Gen. George Washington's army during the Revolutionary War.

Washington's Headquarters Museum and Ford Mansion

30 Washington Place Morristown, NJ 07960

Standard operating hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day - seasonal hours

Jockey Hollow Visitor Center

586 Tempe Wick Road Morristown, NJ 07960

Standard operating hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day - seasonal hours

Check website for further information on grounds and seasonal hours.

Pandemic operations: All park grounds, roads and trails are open. Wick House remains closed, but other buildings have opened. Click HERE for breakdown of hours.

TRAILS/RECREATION

New England National Scenic Trail

Over 200 miles from the Long Island Sound to mountain summits in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Visit the trail website for more info.

Appalachian National Scenic Trail

The 2,180-mile trail passes through New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

Gateway National Recreation Area

Gateway National Recreation Area is comprised of three units: Staten Island and Jamaica Bay in New York and Sandy Hook in New Jersey. The sites comprising Gateway total 27,000 and include spots such as the Sandy Hook Lighthouse, the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge and Fort Wadsworth.

Standard operating hours: Jamaica Bay and Staten Island units open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the exception of Canarsie Pier and Jacob Riis Park, which are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sandy Hook Unit open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge and Sandy Hook Visitor Centers are open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit park website for travel information.

Photos of New England National Scenic Trail, Fire Island National Seashore and Sagamore Hill National Historic Site provided by Xiomáro. Visit his website for more details on his work and his other collections.