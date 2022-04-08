LSP puts second-in-command on leave amid investigation into wiping of cell phone data

The second-in-command at State Police has been put on administrative leave as he’s under an internal investigation for erasing data on his state-issued cell phone.

Colonel Lamar Davis announced the decision to place Lt. Doug Cain on leave on Friday one day after he was grilled by state lawmakers questioning Cain’s day-to-day role with the agency.

“I do believe in due process, but I believe he should be on administrative leave and you heard that from multiple members of this commission,” said Baton Rouge Representative Denise Marcelle.

Marcelle is one of eight House members on a special bipartisan committee looking into the circumstances of Ronald Greene’s fatal arrest death in 2019.

Cain, former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves, and Mike Noel, who was in second in command when Greene died after a violent encounter with State Police in 2019 all had their phones sanitized in 2020.

Lawmakers have been critical of the decision to erase data from these phones as they look into a possible cover-up of Greene’s death.