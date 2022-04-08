EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Her Sons Titan & Noah

Click here to read the full article.

For moms, nothing compares to the bond we share with our kids. And when siblings love each other too, well, it’s simply the best. Kelly Rowland thinks so too, and she recently revealed she’s “obsessed” with her sons Titan, 7, and Noah, 1, whom she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

At the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women red carpet event in Hollywood last night, which highlighted The Red Dress Collection , the “Black Magic” singer spoke to Kristyn Burtt for SheKnows about life at home with her boys . She said, “I’m just obsessed with them, like, I can’t keep my head out of Noah’s neck. And I literally am waking up to Titan and his cute little bad breath every morning. He’s just so delicious and we have the best talks.”

The former Destiny’s Child star said that Titan had accompanied her to last night’s event. She shared a story about how Titan and Noah seem to get along great, as Noah asks about Titan every morning. “And that’s what’s amazing too is like this morning, though, I woke up and he just said, I said, ‘Oh, we have to go get Titan,’ he goes ‘Titan.’ And he just said it clear as day and I go, ‘Yeah. Titan.’ He goes, ‘Titan.’ Like, every time he’s speaking now, it just gets better and better, and he’s just so delicious.”

Rowland added, “I enjoy being a boy mom .”

Rowland’s boys have their own Instagram accounts, and Titan posted a cute picture of the two brothers on January 21 writing, “Happy birthday to my little brother @noahjonspoon.”

When Noah was born at the beginning of 2021, Rowland invited her family to be there for the special moment over Zoom. She told SheKnows in May 2021, “It was, you know, a sign of the times to be honest. Because, you know, everyone was inside, there was no one allowed in the hospital, it was just me and my husband and my doula. I couldn’t have the rest of my family in there, but they did join us on Zoom. It was awesome, and it was very sweet.”

She also said that Titan likes being a big brother. “The first day that we brought him home, he was literally like a little puppy wagging his tail and following the baby all over the house,” she laughed. “His energy was nonstop…it was so much excitement he couldn’t contain himself. He was so excited to be a big brother. He loves, loves his brother.”

Rowland has such a cute family — and her boys are lucky to have her for a mom!

