Grantville, GA

Local extras wanted for Color Purple filming production

Newnan Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming filming production of "The Color Purple: The Musical" is seeking a few additional extras this month. On Location Casting is seeking local area adults and children to work as paid featured and background extras on the...

