NEW ORLEANS — Karen Carter Peterson, the Louisiana state senator representing New Orleans, has resigned after more than two decades in the Louisiana Legislature. "As I’ve previously shared, I have personally struggled with depression and a gambling addiction for the entirety of my legislative career; in fact, it has been close to 30 years," Peterson said in a prepared statement. "At this time, I must place all of my energy on my own mental health and personal well-being, and therefore have tendered my resignation effective immediately."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO