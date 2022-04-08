ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How Scientists May Soon Be Able To Make Your Skin Cells Act 30 Years Younger

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Exciting new research opens us to the possibility that scientists may be able to reverse the aging of our cells in the not-so-distant...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

“Time Jump” by 30 Years: Old Skins Cells Reprogrammed To Regain Youthful Function

Findings could lead to targeted approach for treating aging. Research from the Babraham Institute has developed a method to ‘time jump’ human skin cells by 30 years, turning back the aging clock for cells without losing their specialized function. Work by researchers in the Institute’s Epigenetics research program has been able to partly restore the function of older cells, as well as rejuvenating the molecular measures of biological age. The research is published today (April 7, 2022) in the journal eLife and whilst at an early stage of exploration, it could revolutionize regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinya Yamanaka
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cells#Stem Cells#Stem Cell Research#Bbc One#The Roslin Institute#Daily Mail#Elife#Ips#The Babraham Institute
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
Science Focus

What happens to a body after death?

A dead body can tell us a lot. By monitoring how corpses decompose, we can increase our understanding of the subtleties of the process and improve the accuracy with which we can locate and identify dead people, and determine their time of death. After death, the body breaks down into...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Cancer
ScienceAlert

There Are 'Secret' Tunnels Connecting Your Skull And The Brain

Did you know you have tiny tunnels in your head? That's OK, no one else did either until recently! But that's exactly what a team of medical researchers confirmed in mice and humans in 2018 – tiny channels that connect skull bone marrow to the lining of the brain. The research shows they may provide a direct route for immune cells to rush from the marrow into the brain in the event of damage. Previously, scientists had thought immune cells were transported via the bloodstream from other parts of the body to deal with brain inflammation following a stroke, injury, or brain...
SCIENCE
People

Scientists May Have Found Pieces of the Asteroid That Caused the Extinction of the Dinosaurs: Report

Scientists are piecing together remnants of the day the extinction of the dinosaurs began. According to The New York Times, scientists studying a site in North Dakota believe they have discovered pieces of an asteroid that slammed into Earth about 66 million years ago off the Yucatán Peninsula. It's believed the object caused widespread destruction and led to the eventual extinction of the dinosaurs, which paved the way for mammals to rule the planet.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Mysteries of the Pyramids: How Were These Structures So Perfectly Aligned?

Throughout generations, academics were perplexed by the Giza pyramids, but not merely on their enigmatic spaces and secret corridors, but also because of how historical Egyptians erected such massive constructions without technological advancements. The 'Almost Perfect' Pyramids of Ancient Egypt. Amongst the greatest perplexing challenges seems to be how buildings...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencealert.com

Scientists Have Discovered a Brand-New Type of Cell Hiding in The Human Body

Scientists have discovered a brand-new type of cell hiding inside the delicate, branching passageways of human lungs. The newfound cells play a vital role in keeping the respiratory system functioning properly and could even inspire new treatments to reverse the effects of certain smoking-related diseases, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
43K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy