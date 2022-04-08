ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Group Of Teens Slash & Beat A Man In NYC Subway

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8STr_0f3ej9OR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpVVi_0f3ej9OR00

Source: NYPD / NYPD

For a while now the crime rate for New York City subway stations have been steadily climbing with no end in sight and the violence that erupted earlier this week on a subway train is the latest example of how bad things have gotten.

The New York Post is reporting that on Wednesday (April 6) a 48-year-old man was riding a northbound B train around 4:20 p.m. when he crossed paths with a group of rowdy teenagers believed to be between the ages of 16 and 17. As the train moved abruptly as trains are known to do, one of the teens accidentally stepped on the man’s shoes and sparked an argument between the two on the spot. Unfortunately for the 48-year-old, these kids were about that life.

The group of suspects then punched the rider in the face and arms – and cut him on the forehead with an unknown sharp object, police said .”

“The crew got off the train at Cathedral Parkway-110th Street in Morningside Heights, cops said .”

Son must’ve had the cripsy Timbs or Jordans on if he was that upset about getting his footwear stepped on. Just sayin.’ And damn, cut his forehead? Not even his cheek where he can grow a beard and hide it, but his forehead. Gave that man a permanent shape-up, b. SMH.

The victim was taken to the BronxCare Health System where he was treated for his injuries and released.

On Friday police released a subway video of the four suspects which showed the teens wearing ski masks as they made their way through the turnstiles. No arrests have been made as of yet.

If you’re a straphanger in the big apple, be safe out there and if a group of ski mask wearing teens accidentally step on your kicks, just take that L, b.

Comments / 35

Deirdre Martin
1d ago

The so called journalist who wrote this is actually justifying this violent crime. As if the man who had his foot stepped on deserved to be assaulted for daring to object to it. Unbelievable

Reply
13
Bass Face
2d ago

Round the animals up and line them up to meet their new boyfriends Bubba and Clarence as soon as possible please.👍👍

Reply(1)
20
Goldengirl
1d ago

This can be changed if the mayor steps up and does his job. The judges need to be harsher in handind out bail requirements l and jail time. How about no bail when a person is injured..

Reply
6
Related
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Nypd Nypd#The New York Post#Jordans
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Man fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago."I'm surprised someone would...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
UPI News

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.
QUEENS, NY
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy