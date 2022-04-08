ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Marks New Path For Traditionally White Court

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9XgD_0f3ej8Vi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnFbM_0f3ej8Vi00

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

The historic moment of Ketanji Brown Jackson becoming the newest Supreme Court Justice and the first Black woman to do is heightned by the court’s past justices.
Marking a significant change forever in the way the Supreme Court of the United States has been, federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became its 116th Justice on Thursday (April 7th) after a vote by the Senate of 53-47. Three GOP senators, Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska crossed party lines to support her, with Romney applauding along with Democratic Senators as Vice President Kamala Harris announced the results. Others from the GOP walked out, with the lone Black Republican male senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina , voting nay to her confirmation.

The moment was the exclamation point on a significant change in American history. Jackson’s ascension to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who she once clerked for, notes a shift away from the highest court in the land being dominated by a “private club” mentality that only saw white men considered since its creation in 1789. Out of the 115 who have served on the Supreme Court, 110 of them have been white men. Thurgood Marshall’s appointment to the court in 1967 by then-president Lyndon B. Johnson broke that color barrier. Clarence Thomas , who currently serves on the court, was appointed by George H.W. Bush in 1991 to be the second Black SCOTUS Justice.

Women had been previously appointed to lower courts by other presidents, but it wasn’t until Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign pledge to put a woman on the court in 1980 and Sandra Day O’Connor’s appointment the following year where that ceiling was shattered. Since then, there have been four women who have served on the court. Three of them – Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Comey Barrett, are still serving their lifetime appointments with Barrett being named by former President Donald Trump after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Another interesting note is that the recent decades have seen the religious diversity of the court become expanded, with eight justices being Jewish and six of the current justices being Catholic.

Jackson’s presence on the court is one to be celebrated in the push to have the highest court in the land be more representative of the nation, one which will undoubtedly be the centerpiece at the press conference honoring her confirmation at the White House this afternoon. But it is just the next step of many more that are needed for true representation.

Comments / 19

Related
The Independent

AOC mocks Lindsey Graham over Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘tantrum’: “When you’re more qualified than the person determining your qualifications”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham drew widespread criticism for opening his questions to US Supreme Court justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson by asking about her faith, including whether she can “fairly judge a Catholic” and requesting her to rate the importance of her faith “on a scale of one to 10”.His remarks, which often cut of Judge Jackson from responding, appeared to suggest that conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated to the high court by Donald Trump, was unfairly treated by his political opponents during her confirmation hearings.“What faith are you, by the way?” he asked. “Could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Senator Marsha Blackburn: What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Means For The Future Of The Supreme Court

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson will be the first progressive to be on the Supreme Court, and that is what they wanted, was to have someone there so that as dissents are written, you’re going to have a progressive point of view that is brought forward and that’s what they’ve wanted. And for people that say, well, you know, it doesn’t change the balance of the court, no, it does. Because instead of having a classic liberal like Breyer was, what you now have is a progressive who is going to push further and further Left. That is what the American people are beginning to move away from. And the President can nominate whomever he wants. He had started out leaning toward Michelle Childs out of South Carolina, who is a more moderate Democrat. And then he was getting so much heat from the Left and the progressive wing of the party that he pivoted and went to Jackson, who was the most liberal of the individuals up for consideration.”
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ron Perlman leads Ted Cruz backlash with foul-mouthed tirade over Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning

Ron Perlman has slammed Ted Cruz’s line of questioning for Ketanji Brown Jackson at one of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.The Texas senator posed a question to Ms Brown Jackson on critical race theory, a buzzword for the country’s conservatives, at Tuesday’s hearing by asking if she believed babies were racist.He specifically pointed to a book called Antiracist Baby by Dr Ibram Kendi and highlighted an illustration depicting a child with a header that said one should “confess when being racist”.Soon after the hearing, Perlman hit out at Mr Cruz.“Hi Ted, Ron here,” the actor said in a video...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Sandra Day O'connor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Justice Sotomayor#Scotus#Supreme Court Justice#The Supreme Court#Senate#Gop#Democratic#Black Republican#American
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Ted Cruz cites slaveowner in confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Ted Cruz cited a slaveowning Supreme Court Justice who wanted to send enslaved people to Africa during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing to become the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.Mr Cruz made the remarks when discussing how contentious Supreme Court nominations can be and faulted Democrats for their attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh when Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault – which Mr Kavanaugh denied. “Supreme Court confirmations were not always controversial,” he said. “In fact Bushrod Washington when nominated to the Supreme Court in 1798 was confirmed the very next day.” Mr Washington,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Black senator calls Joy Reid ‘vile’ after she slams him for voting against Ketanji Brown Jackson

Republican US Senator Tim Scott lashed out at MSNBC host Joy Reid after she claimed he only voted against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation due to influence from white lawmakers. "All accuracy here. Not surprised by anything @SenatorTimScott does. He let @LindseyGrahamSC & the sheriffs dog-walk him and destroy police reform after pretending to work on it and now he'll go along with Lindsey's barking-dog racism against Judge Jackson because: he's Tim Scott," Ms Reed said of Mr Scott on Tuesday. "Lindsey said it himself: it's fine to be Black and have ambitions to rise in Lindsey's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy