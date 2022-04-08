ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

This Bakery Has The Best Cheesecake In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
97.5 WCOS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrsUC_0f3eiyzW00
Photo: Getty Images

Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just for you.

LoveFood searched the country for the most decadent slice of cheesecake, compiling a list of the best in each state because, as the site states, "Who can resist a heavenly slice of cheesecake with its crumbly base and refreshing cream filling?"

So which bakery has the best cheesecake in South Carolina?

Annie O' Love's Cookie Cafe

The best slice of the creamy dessert that you can find in South Carolina can be found at Annie O' Love's Cookie Cafe in Charleston, with their Peanut Butter Apocalypse cheesecake named the best of the best.

Annie O' Love's Cookie Cafe is located at 1901 Ashley River Road.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"If you find yourself in Charleston, do yourself a favor and stop by Annie O Love's to try the vegan Peanut Butter Apocalypse cheesecake. It features a brownie batter base, vanilla bean filling, cookie dough balls, peanut butter chocolate mousse, chocolate and sea salt. It's definitely not traditional, but customers love it."

Check out the full list here to see the best cheesecake in each state.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Vegan#Cookie Dough#Food Drink#Getty Images Cheesecake#Peanut Butter Apocalypse
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What Oyster Crackers Are Really Made Of

For anyone living in New England, clam chowder is a popular soup choice that happens to be accompanied by oyster crackers. But what's in a name? Oyster crackers are small, salted, puffy crackers that are especially popular in New England and Cincinnati. According to The Kitchn, oyster crackers are said to have been first created by the Adam Exton Cracker Bakery in New Jersey in 1847, but the Westminster Cracker Company, located in New England, says that they've made the crackers since 1828.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Onions

Onions are one of the most powerful veggies in the world. While carrots, bell peppers, and cabbage all have their place, they could never compete with the powerhouse of flavor that is the onion. Onions can be added to a huge variety of savory dishes and seem to add a layer of complexity and punch of flavor that few other ingredients provide. Plus, they're inexpensive, readily available, and used in countless international cuisines. Basically, if you ever spend any time in the kitchen at all, you're going to want to learn how to cook with onions to the best of your ability.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
97.5 WCOS

97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
183
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy