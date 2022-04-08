Najee, Haskins a few of the Steelers hanging out with Trubisky in Florida

New Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting to know some of his new teammates down in Florida.

Running back Najee Harris shared parts of a workout on Instagram with Trubisky in Boca Raton on Friday afternoon.

Those seen working out on the football field with Trubisky were wide receivers Chase Claypool and Cody White, who made his NFL debut last season.

Another quarterback on field is Dwayne Haskins with his Instagram story confirming if he was there.

No word on if fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph made the trip.

The workout isn’t a surprise with NFL Network’s and PM Team insider Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting earlier this week that the recently-signed Trubisky would be hosting Steelers pass catcher and quarterback at his Florida home.

The Fan Morning Show guys says that it’s a good move by Trubisky to try to build some sort of chemistry but it also say something else.

“This guy thinks and was told and is under the impression that he is the number one quarterback of this franchise, because Mason Rudolph ain’t inviting anyone to his house, Dwayne Haskins ain’t inviting anyone to his house,” said Colin Dunlap.

“As much as I wasn’t a fan of the Trubisky signing, I’ll give him credit for this, this is a good idea, you’re the new guy,” said Chris Mack.

Roethlisberger was known to invite his offense to his lake house in Georgia in the offseason.