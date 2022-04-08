ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Beloved former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69

By WGN News
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Ramsey, a beloved member of the WGN family has passed away. He was the trusted face...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Former WGN-TV icon Merri Dee dies at 85

WGN-TV is saddened following the death of our former broadcaster and community relations director Merri Dee. Dee, 85, was a local television star with 43 years in Chicago broadcasting, nearly all of them spent at WGN. She was on-air from 1972-1983 and later served as Director of Community Relations until 2008. She overcame adversity over […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
WFAE

A South Carolina man was honored for saving his neighbor from an alligator attack

A former Okatie resident who jumped into a lagoon and saved his 73-year-old neighbor from a 10-foot alligator in July 2020 was recently awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal. Kenneth Brian McCarter was one of only 17 Americans who received the honor in 2021. The medal is given throughout the United States and Canada to “those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WYFF4.com

Police in Carolinas, Georgia warn of gel blaster guns

Authorities in the Carolinas and Georgia are expressing concerns and issuing warnings about gel blaster guns which one sheriff says mimic a real-life deadly weapon. The guns shoot gel pellets and are sold at most popular retailers. The most recent warning came from Myrtle Beach police who posted a message...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fox11online.com

Beloved Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary bobcat dies

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A beloved bobcat at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay is being remembered. Bob the bobcat died of kidney disease, the sanctuary says. Bob first came to the sanctuary at the age of one in 2004. He came from Missouri where he was an illegal pet.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn#Weatherman#Wgn Weather Department
KEYT

Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell dies at 94

Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell, who led the city from 1970 to 1974, has died at 94, the city announced on Sunday. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor and my friend Sam Massell,” said current Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Family members told CNN...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy