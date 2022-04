EUGENE — Oregon had added a fullback transfer from Hawaii. Kilohana Haasenritter, a third-year freshman, joined the Ducks during spring break. The Kilo, Hawaii native didn’t play in 2020, when he was listed as a wide receiver at UH, or last season, when he was listed at running back. Haasenritter, who lists himself as a fullback and now at 205 pounds, entered the transfer portal in December and has four years of eligibility remaining.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO