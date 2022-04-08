ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

US 22 Veteran’s Memorial Bridge Lane Closure to Begin on Monday, April 11, 2022

cityofweirton.com
 4 days ago

US 22 Veteran’s Memorial Bridge Lane Closure to Begin on Monday, April 11, 2022. Brooke...

www.cityofweirton.com

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Project That Will Replace 61-Year-Old Bridge in Polk Will Begin in April

POLK BOROUGH, Pa. – ​Work will begin soon to replace a 61-year old bridge that carries McClelland Avenue over Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough, Venango County. Work on the bridge, which is located east of Crawford Avenue, is expected to start April 4, 2022, weather permitting. The...
POLK, PA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 bridge lane closures continue during repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures continue on the I-40 bridge between Memphis and Arkansas as crews make needed repairs. Inspection of the bridge requires single outside lane closures, according to ARDOT. On March 17, the westbound outside lane will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The next...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTAP

Lane Closures on I-77, at the Medina Overpass Bridges

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a bridge inspection will begin on Interstate 77 at the Medina Overpass Bridges at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 that will cause single lane closures. The inspection will start at milepost 154.41 and should be completed...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Government
Brooke County, WV
Government
Weirton, WV
Traffic
County
Brooke County, WV
KREM2

Thor-Freya construction and road closures begin Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for delays and closures as the city of Spokane begins reconstruction of the Thor-Freya corridor. The rebuild is expected to take eight months and will impact travel on both the city roads and I-90. The first of many closures begin on Monday, March 28 when the city will close the eastbound I-90 exit ramp at Thor-Freya. The off-ramp is expected to remain closed until mid-June. Drivers will instead need to use the eastbound Altamont exit while the off-ramp is closed. The eastbound on-ramp at Thor-Freya will still be open to drivers.
SPOKANE, WA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Lane Closures Near the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles Starting March 23

I-10 Lane Closures Near the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles Starting March 23. Lake Charles, LA – On March 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that I-10 eastbound will have alternating lane closures from Milepost 28.7 (Calcasieu River Bridge) to Milepost 33.5 (Kayouche Coulee) beginning Wednesday, March 23 at 8:00 pm and ending Thursday, March 24 at 5:00 am.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
northfortynews

Bridge reconstruction at US 34 and Kechter Road requires I-25 and US 34 full closures

LOVELAND – Interstate 25 widening and US Highway 34 bridge reconstruction continues as the Colorado Department of Transportation progresses on the second section of the new US 34 bridge over I-25. After needing to reschedule several times for weather, crews will now be pouring the new concrete deck on the new portion of the US 34 bridge during nighttime hours on Tuesday.
LOVELAND, CO
KIII 3News

Lane closures resume next week as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a report in October 2021 when the project was announced. With most Spring Breakers scheduled to be back in class next week, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors will resume lane closures between Redbird Lane and US 77 as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

North Avenue long-term closure begins Monday

MILWAUKEE - As part of the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project, there will be a long-term closure of North Avenue between 109th and 116th Street. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 14 and last through late summer 2022. Access to businesses and residents will be maintained. During this closure,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Highland Park Bridge Ramp To Northbound Route 28 Closure Begins Next Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another traffic alert will impact your commute next week and the months ahead. The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall will close at 7 a.m. on Monday until late June. Crews will be doing work on the bridge and drainage systems. The detours can be found below. Highland Park Bridge (and Freeport Road) to Northbound Route 28 From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to Aspinwall Follow Freeport Road to Fox Chapel Road Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28 End detour Alternate Highland Park Bridge to Northbound Route 28 From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 Take the ramp to North 8 (Exit 5) toward Butler Turn left onto Kittanning Street Turn right onto Crescent Street Turn right onto Grant Avenue Turn right onto southbound Route 8 Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Highland Park Bridge interchange End detour
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy