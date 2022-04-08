ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn Central, Walnut capture state archery titles

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Alcorn Central’s archery team did exactly what Jesse Nelson said it would do.

The fourth-year program captured its first state title Monday, winning the AIMS Class II championship. The Bears edged out defending champ Itawamba AHS by six points, 3324 to 3318.

“I told them my goal was to get a state title for Alcorn Central, and that they’d be the group to do it,” said coach Jesse Nelson, who started the program in the 2018-19 school year.

Alcorn Central was state runner-up last year and returned a lot of experience. The core group Nelson began with has stuck around.

Gracey Viola led the way at state with a score of 287. Close behind were Seth Carman and Harley Markle, both of whom shot 282.

A testament to the team’s depth, a different set of shooters paced the Bears at North half: Maurie Rorie (289), Ivy Mirabella (285), Lorien Gray (283) and Ryder Harvell (281).

“This year we had kids that have been in the program all four years now that were freshmen or eighth graders, and they’re all juniors and seniors,” Nelson said. “I had a really good group and a lot of experienced shooters, and they had their best season by far this year.”

Walnut wins again

Walnut won Class I for its third championship, shooting a 3313. The Wildcats also won it in 2019 and 2021.

J.J. Britt (285) and Wyatt Bayless (284) were the top boys shooters. Ann-Marie Jackson (276) and Amber Roberson (276) led the girls’ effort.

This is Walnut’s fifth season of archery. Coach Brian Quinn said the reason the Wildcats have been so consistently good is simple: The kids love it.

“We continuously stress to have fun,” Quinn said. “A lot of these other sports put a lot of pressure on kids, and they get a lot of lip and hollering and everything else. This is as laid back as it probably can be, but then it’s super competitive once they get into it.”

