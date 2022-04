After ten years with the Minnesota Vikings, the 32-year-old Rudolph signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Giants ahead of last season. In his final season in Minnesota, Rudolph caught just 28 passes, the lowest since 2014, when he played in just nine games. Rudolph followed that performance with another down year in 2021 for the Giants. In 16 games last season, Rudolph posted 26 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO