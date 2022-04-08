It’s time to clown around at the circus in City Heights

Premieres Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Host Scott Yoo and his wife, flutist Alice Dade, perform the work of Romantic era classical composer Amy Beach at Festival Mosaic and uncover Beach’s many musical influences. Featuring performances of Beach’s works, the duo visits places Beach took inspiration from throughout her life, including an artist residency at MacDowell in New Hampshire, where she wrote “Hermit Thrush at Morn,” “Hermit Thrush at Evening” and more. Along the way, Yoo and Dade also explore the works of European female composers and musicians Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Louise Farrenc, and even stop to discover the music in the vineyards of California.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO