ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

It’s time to clown around at the circus in City Heights

By Jacob Aere
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFern Street Circus is a nonprofit arts organization that’s been serving families in City Heights for 31 years. They offer an after-school Circus Arts Program and public performances at neighborhood parks — both of which are free of charge. They’ve also been partnering with local schools to...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Bringing the farm and Foodshed to City Heights

Local farmers are addressing food inequality and climate change through a new “Farm Hub” in City Heights. KPBS Speak City Heights reporter Jacob Aere says the center will provide fruits, vegetables, and eggs for up to 300 families a week. The Foodshed Farm Hub in City Heights will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circus Clown#At The Circus#Arts Education#Performing#Fern Street Circus#Circus Arts Program
KPBS

Studio Door hosts exhibit on climate change featuring youth 'ARTivists'

The Studio Door gallery in Hillcrest is hosting #WeBorrowTheEarthFromOurChildren, a new exhibit showcasing artwork about climate change by students aged 3 to 18. The exhibit was conceived in collaboration with two doctors who see climate change as a pediatric public health crisis. Dr. Vi Nguyen takes climate change seriously. She...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: Amy Beach: American Romantic

Premieres Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Host Scott Yoo and his wife, flutist Alice Dade, perform the work of Romantic era classical composer Amy Beach at Festival Mosaic and uncover Beach’s many musical influences. Featuring performances of Beach’s works, the duo visits places Beach took inspiration from throughout her life, including an artist residency at MacDowell in New Hampshire, where she wrote “Hermit Thrush at Morn,” “Hermit Thrush at Evening” and more. Along the way, Yoo and Dade also explore the works of European female composers and musicians Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Louise Farrenc, and even stop to discover the music in the vineyards of California.
MUSIC
KPBS

Chamber Music Society Returns

Premieres Fridays April 8 and 15, 2022 at 10 p.m. and Sundays, April 10 and 17 on KPBS 2 / On Demand. A new two-part PBS film, "Chamber Music Society Returns," tells the story of Chamber Music Society’s return to live concerts at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall and on a six-city national tour. The documentary captures the passion for making music that pushed the CMS community forward at every turn.
LINCOLN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
KPBS

Artist Niki de Saint Phalle's radical decade

The first special exhibition in the newly renovated Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) in La Jolla is a comprehensive look at a single decade in Niki de Saint Phalle's career. Saint Phalle lived in San Diego for approximately a decade — from 1992 until her death in 2002....
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Secrets of Sacred Architecture

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, April 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2. Many sacred buildings represent great feats of innovative engineering. For a time, America’s tallest structure and its largest-capacity building were churches, and a church organ stood as the most-complex machine ever built. The greatest architects, engineers and artists used these places of worship to express humanity’s connection to something larger.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy