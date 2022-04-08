ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Boone on decision to sit Gleyber Torres, when to expect him in Yankees lineup

By Ryan Chichester
Yankees fans knew one typically regular starter would have to be held out of the Opening Day lineup, as there were more bodies than spots on the lineup card.

The odd man out was Gleyber Torres.

An unfathomable idea three years ago, the two-time All-Star and former hyped prospect started the 2022 season on the bench, with DJ LeMahieu patrolling second base.

“It’s something I’ve been considering the last couple of days leading up to that decision,” Aaron Boone said. “Having conversations with coaches, thinking on it, sleeping on it. Ultimately it was a tough call, somebody had to sit and I wouldn’t read that much into it more other than that.”

Torres was one of the Yankees’ most productive players in 2019, when he smashed 38 home runs and showed out in the postseason. Then, he was called out by Brian Cashman for showing up to spring training 2.0 out of shape in 2020, and was underwhelming again in 2021, struggling badly at shortstop while hitting just .259 with nine home runs in 127 games.

The Yanks say they are expecting Torres to return to 2019 form, but as of now, he doesn’t have an everyday role firmly in his grasp, with the additions of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson.

“There was going to be some tough decisions along the way,” Boone said.
“It’s going to serve [the players] well because they’ll be able to protect each other along the way. Everyone understands and we’re all in on this. He’ll be OK.

"It’s the right thing to do today to have [LeMahieu] in that lineup. I want him in the middle of our lineup. Feel like he’s in a good place leaving spring training heading into the season. Frankly, I feel that way about Gleyber, too.”

While Torres will start the season on the bench, Boone says to not be surprised if Torres’ name is in the lineup for the rest of the series, and perhaps beyond.

“You’ll see Gleyber there after today,” Boone said. “You’ll probably see him there the next three, four, five days in a row.”

