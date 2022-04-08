ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West suburban school district launching app to track its school buses

By Mike Krauser
 2 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Indian Prairie School District has introduced a new school bus tracking app.

Bus tracking apps have been around for years, used by transit agencies and school districts. But this one is new to the Indian Prairie District.

It’s called My Stop and it allows buses to be tracked in real-time. Parents can locate their kids while they are onboard as well as see when the bus will be arriving. Students will also be able to tell when it’s time to get to their stops. But the district advises families to still come to a scheduled stop at least five minutes beforehand.

The My Stop app is free to about 28,000 families in Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook, and Plainfield.

